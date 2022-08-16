Madison Christian School may sit on the outskirts of town, but the compassionate demeanor of the staff extends far beyond its small size.
Established in 2001, the school has been located at 45369 234th St. for 11 years. While it only reports 25 students for the 2022 school year, Preschool Program Director Karrie Aldridge said this size is perfect for the personal and spiritual education they provide.
The school itself is nondenominational, so students of all faiths are welcome and appreciated, she said. Alongside a traditional preschool through fifth-grade curriculum, the school works in stories from both the New and Old Testament.
Ensuring students are comfortable and cared for is top priority at Madison Christian School, Aldridge said, as well as developing social skills along different age groups. Only the preschool classrooms are one age only and are capped at 10 children per class. Three-year-olds meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and a four-year-old group meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The other classes are mixed, which gives students added opportunity to learn directly from each other. Aldridge said that it’s not uncommon to see fifth-graders leading the younger children in group activities or kindergartners tracing the steps of the older students.
This inclusive environment boosts the intimacy of their education, something the staff believes is vital for successful student relationships, she said. The school holds a weekly chapel service with Bible teachings for all ages, songs, and even presentations from parents or local ministers.
Joining the Madison Christian School is preschool teacher Kristina Heath, originally from Ocheyedan, Iowa. This will be her first year of teaching, but she said she is incredibly excited to begin. She has lived in Madison for the past two years after her husband took a job at East River Electric Power Cooperative. Her daughter attended Madison Christian School last year.
Along with a new teacher, the school received a new activity walk for the front entrance and new playground equipment after the original was destroyed in May’s storm. Next week, along with starting school on Tuesday, the school will be hosting carnival games for incoming students and a day of community service. The staff is looking forward to its Christmas and spring musical programs and a Facebook fund-raiser slated for November. The transit bus is available for student transportation.