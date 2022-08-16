Christian School staff

MADISON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL staff include (left) Shiloh Harsma, Kristina Heath and Karrie Aldridge. Heath is the new preschool teacher this year.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Madison Christian School may sit on the outskirts of town, but the compassionate demeanor of the staff extends far beyond its small size.

Established in 2001, the school has been located at 45369 234th St. for 11 years. While it only reports 25 students for the 2022 school year, Preschool Program Director Karrie Aldridge said this size is perfect for the personal and spiritual education they provide.