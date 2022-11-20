Authentic.
Handcrafted.
Doug Hansen of Hansen Wheel and Wagon Shop had only seen photos of the Boyd Family Wagon before he picked it up on Friday at the Lake County Museum in Madison. He was quickly able to determine it is a rare historic artifact.
“I’ve never seen a wagon this early in the Dakotas,” he told staff and volunteers.
Hansen – whose shop not only restores historic horse-drawn vehicles but also crafts replicas, does museum appraisals and provides assistance to filmmakers – will be restoring structural integrity to the Boyd Family Wagon in coming months. Members and other donors contributed nearly $7,000 this year toward the project.
Museum Director Julie Breu spearheaded the fund-raising endeavor because she understood the historic significance of the wagon, which was used by John and Eliza Boyd to bring their family to Lake County in September 1879. She also understood the wagon’s vulnerable condition.
“The wheels shouldn’t be popping. It shouldn’t be held together with wire,” she said, explaining the wood is dried out.
In having the wagon restored, the museum is continuing efforts that Breu, program coordinator Christina Blessinger and the museum’s volunteers have undertaken to make the museum more visible and relevant in the community. Earlier this fall, an interactive claim shanty exhibit opened with new displays to explain the life of early pioneers.
“I see this as a centerpiece to the museum and Lake County,” Breu said about the wagon.
Historian and volunteer Jack Weck, who has created a diorama to illustrate how the future covered wagon exhibit may look, explained why wagons like the one in the museum are rare.
“The wagons were put to use on the farm, and over time, they didn’t survive,” he said. The wood of the box might have been used to construct the claim shanty, or the canvas might have been used as the first roof for a sod house.
Hansen provided a history lesson for staff and volunteers while examining the wagon prior to moving it. He explained the basic design of a farm wagon didn’t change from about 1850 to the end of the horse-drawn era, but over time alterations were made to the chassis or running gear.
Pulling out a small flashlight, he examined the chassis, pointing out aesthetic flourishes which indicated it had been handcrafted rather than built in a production line.
“That’s telling me the period of the wagon, and it’s early,” Hansen said. “This is the real deal.”
In examining the box, he noted a couple of features which suggested it was not the original box. The tongue and grove construction of the floor suggested a later period; a wagon of that era would probably have had planking. The sides would probably have had two planks rather than one.
“You’re moving to an unknown era which has no provisions,” he explained.
The Boyd family would have needed to carry with them everything they expected to need to survive.
Hansen was curious about the canvas which covered the bows. The design didn’t allow it to be closed against the elements. He suspected it might have been improvised as a cover later.
“What’s the family’s story behind it?” he asked, indicating that would be a consideration in restoring it.
He learned not only the family story but also that the wagon had been used in a parade in the 1970s and that a YouTube video provided evidence of this. In learning that, he speculated the back step was added at that time, although part of a wheel rim had been used to construct it.
Hansen explained that prior to beginning work on the Boyd Family Wagon, his team of craftsmen would examine the wagon closely and discuss options.
“In this instance, we’re going to do what we can to maintain its historic integrity. We don’t want to make this a new shiny penny,” he said.
The craftsmen will be working to balance period authenticity with indications of later uses.
Because the wagon is the oldest Hansen has seen in South Dakota, and because the wagon was clearly made in a small shop, he anticipates his craftsmen will learn from the experience as well.
“There’s good information on this wagon that I’ve never seen before,” Hansen said.