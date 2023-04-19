MADISON CITY COMMISSIONERS denied a demolition proposal for this home at 715 N. Egan Ave. by its owner, Opel Properties, during their Monday meeting. One of the primary reasons for this denial was the building's location within Madison's historic district, as well as its recognition on the State Historic Preservation Office's National Register of Historic Places.
Madison is a city that takes its history seriously, and residents are often protective of its historical locations. This is best seen in Madison’s historical district on N Egan Ave. A few years ago, two buildings in the district were demolished and converted into Egan Avenue Residence, which contains duplexes of individually rented rooms.
This move was controversial to homeowners within the district, several of whom felt that efforts to preserve the buildings could’ve been more thoroughly considered. Now, a similar controversy has emerged as Brookings-based Opel Properties recently presented a new demolition proposal in the historical district.
City commissioners discussed the matter on Monday, which involves the house at 715 N Egan Ave. The property, built in 1921, is currently owned by Opel and has been divided to accommodate eight living units. Opel representative Dusten Hendrickson, who is also president of Brookings Built Green, spoke with commissioners to explain the reasoning behind their proposal.
“We feel like it’s met its lifetime,” Hendrickson said. “It’s pretty much used up, and it’s not a very desirable structure either. It’s pretty hard to get rented out.”
Because of this, he said, Opel would not be renewing any more leases on the property, citing structural concerns and low rent revenues as other key issues. Hendrickson added that the property was placed on the market for six months last year, but they received no competitive offers.
While Opel’s request to demolish an aging property to build something new could appear reasonable, the controversy lies in the fact that the building is regarded as a contributing resource in Madison’s historic district and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places by the South Dakota branch of the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).
As a result, SHPO launched an investigation to determine if Opel has considered all feasible and prudent alternatives to demolishing the historic building.
The findings of this investigation were detailed in a letter from SHPO Officer Ted Spencer to Madison Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg, which stated: “SHPO has determined that the proposed project will encroach upon, damage, or destroy historic property included in the National and State Register of Historic Places. However, feasible and prudent alternatives were explored, and relevant factors were considered.”
Though SHPO can issue a recommendation that property not be demolished, the decision ultimately falls to the city commission, with Madison Building Official and Code Enforcement Officer Gary Zay providing an architectural perspective.
Zay inspected the building on April 5 and identified that while repairs were necessary in areas such as the windows, wood trim and stucco walls, the overall structure of the home was in quality condition.
“I was expecting the interior to be in poor shape but was pleasantly surprised at the beautiful period woodwork in almost pristine condition,” Zay said in his report.
He noted that no maintenance has been done on the home in three years, adding that he believes the building could be saved for far less than the cost of constructing something new.
For these reasons, Zay aligned himself with SHPO in advocating for the property’s preservation. Another factor in Zay’s decision was the lingering controversy of Egan Avenue Residence, where Hendrickson also played a major role.
“The two units they have there have no historic value whatsoever and are an eyesore on the neighborhood,” Zay claimed.
The two units in question are 705 and 709 N. Egan Ave., for which Brookings Built Green obtained demolition permits in 2019. Since Egan Avenue Residence’s establishment, it’s been a sore subject for many of the area’s residents, especially neighbor John Draper.
“There was a lot of talk about what the structure would be — design, build and how far the setback was — and they didn’t follow any of the setbacks that the Historical Society told them to. I can’t even look outside my porch and see the street because it’s 15 feet in front of my house,” Draper said.
Draper’s disappointment was backed by Mayor Roy Lindsay.
“Unfortunately, during the time that you started construction, I was not in the mayor’s seat,” Lindsay said while directly addressing Hendrickson, “and so it was disappointing to see that you had stuck that house so far out in front of Draper’s house, and not only that, but some of the things that we had talked about, that you were going to make it a bit more aesthetically appealing to the neighborhood, that didn’t happen.”
Lindsay also addressed the fact that the property hadn’t received any repairs since Opel gained ownership.
“It’s easy to let a structure go to the point where it looks from the physical outside that it needs to be destroyed, and that is a lack of maintenance and a lack of pride in the property.”
Following Lindsay’s statement, commissioners unanimously denied Opel’s proposal for demolition.