715 N Egan Avenue

MADISON CITY COMMISSIONERS denied a demolition proposal for this home at 715 N. Egan Ave. by its owner, Opel Properties, during their Monday meeting. One of the primary reasons for this denial was the building's location within Madison's historic district, as well as its recognition on the State Historic Preservation Office's National Register of Historic Places.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Madison is a city that takes its history seriously, and residents are often protective of its historical locations. This is best seen in Madison’s historical district on N Egan Ave. A few years ago, two buildings in the district were demolished and converted into Egan Avenue Residence, which contains duplexes of individually rented rooms.

This move was controversial to homeowners within the district, several of whom felt that efforts to preserve the buildings could’ve been more thoroughly considered. Now, a similar controversy has emerged as Brookings-based Opel Properties recently presented a new demolition proposal in the historical district.