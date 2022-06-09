Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

06/08/22 05:58 CFS22-03374 Animal Found Completed/Settled by Phone S HARTH AVE MADISON

06/08/22 07:09 CFS22-03375 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/08/22 08:07 CFS22-03376 Civil Assistance Given LCSO COUNTRY ESTATES AVE MADISON

06/08/22 09:53 CFS22-03377 Complaint Information/Administrative SW 1ST ST MADISON

06/08/22 11:04 CFS22-03378 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

06/08/22 11:22 CFS22-03379 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

06/08/22 12:02 CFS22-03380 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/08/22 13:44 CFS22-03381 Property Damage Report Taken MPD

06/08/22 13:49 CFS22-03382 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

06/08/22 15:54 CFS22-03384 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/08/22 16:21 CFS22-03385 Scam Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

06/08/22 16:35 CFS22-03386 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO

06/08/22 17:52 CFS22-03387 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control SW 8TH ST MADISON

06/08/22 18:00 CFS22-03388 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

06/08/22 18:35 CFS22-03389 Trespass Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

06/08/22 18:59 CFS22-03390 MVA Referred to Partner Agency COLTON

06/08/22 20:06 CFS22-03391 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

06/08/22 20:46 CFS22-03392 Traffic Complaint Verbal Warning MPD SD HWY 34

06/08/22 21:01 CFS22-03393 Animal Complaint Citation Issued MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

06/08/22 21:16 CFS22-03394 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

06/08/22 23:31 CFS22-03395 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

Total Records: 21