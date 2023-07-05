Mustang Seeds

MUSTANG SEEDS, located on the south bypass of Madison, is extending its reach with the rebranding of W.S. Seeds DBA Midland Genetics.

 Photo by Marcia Schoeberl

Mustang Seeds has been one of Madison’s agricultural powerhouses for nearly 60 years. It was founded by the Schultz family in 1963, and since then, its regional profile has expanded significantly.

Now, the profile and reach will be extending even further following the rebranding of W.S. Seeds DBA Midland Genetics to Mustang Seeds.