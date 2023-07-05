Mustang Seeds has been one of Madison’s agricultural powerhouses for nearly 60 years. It was founded by the Schultz family in 1963, and since then, its regional profile has expanded significantly.
Now, the profile and reach will be extending even further following the rebranding of W.S. Seeds DBA Midland Genetics to Mustang Seeds.
A recent press release states:
“GDM, an independent seed company with U.S. headquarters in Champaign, Illinois, announces a rebrand of W.S. Seeds DBA Midland Genetics as Mustang Seeds. W.S. Seeds has represented GDM business interests in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska since 2022. This rebrand aligns with GDM’s overarching U.S. growth strategy of partnering with American companies to collaboratively strengthen independently owned businesses who are committed to bringing value to farmers.”
“Mustang Seeds is poised to be the first-choice field performance adviser for American farmers; that’s, of course, something our team is eager and excited to be a part of,” said Wes Sylvester of W.S. Seeds. “We are all committed as one strong Mustang team, guided by our shared values and a renewed sense of purpose.”
“This is an opportunity to better serve our customers as we are now positioned to offer GDM’s wealth of research and development, in addition to new technology,” said Terry Schultz, president of Mustang Seeds. “Together – with our expanded Mustang team across the 10-state region we now collectively serve – we take pride in knowing we are part of something bigger, stronger and even more innovative, everything our customers need to succeed.”
The press release continues:
“As GDM continues to grow its U.S. footprint through targeted, strategic joint ventures and partnerships, the organization aims to broaden its product offerings to seed dealers and growers while also intensifying its soybean breeding strategy.”
“GDM’s presence in the U.S. market is a milestone by itself because for the first time in four decades, the U.S. grower has access to a new source of soybean genetics,” said Phil Chandler, GDM Branded business manager. “GDM is evolving as a global plant genetics leader, and we’re diversifying the U.S. soybean market in unprecedented ways that farmers should be really excited about when it comes to yield possibilities.”
The press release concludes:
“GDM’s ongoing commitment to honoring family-owned and -operated values and culture offers its partners long-term sustainability with seamless, in-house leadership remaining at the helm. Since 2016, GDM has grown its U.S. breeding program investments from the south to the north and delivered more than 100 lines to the market. The company reinvests 25% of its revenue into research and development..”
As for the Madison side of things, Schultz said that things will remain largely the same, though the increased exposure will reflect back positively.
“The Mustang brand is growing further into the U.S. Central Corn Belt region, and it will expand our research and testing facilities farther south,” Schultz said.
“As far as the growers in the Upper Plains that we’ve been serving for the last 60 years, they’re not going to see anything different on their end, other than we’ve got some synergies for more economy of scale and increased inventory use back and forth,” he said. “They’re going to be seeing more Mustang farmers using our corn and soybeans farther south and into the Corn Belt.”
GDM began in 1982, in Argentina, as a family-owned company. In early 2000, GDM expanded to Brazil and in 2008 launched its genetic breeding program in the U.S.