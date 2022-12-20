Law Enforcement Blotter Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:12/19/22 00:00 CFS22-08070 Alarm Hazard Control or Containment MFD S GRANT AVE MADISON12/19/22 01:24 CFS22-08071 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON12/19/22 07:27 CFS22-08072 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON12/19/22 08:09 CFS22-08073 Alarm Fire False Alarm RFD W 2ND ST RAMONA12/19/22 09:17 CFS22-08074 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON12/19/22 10:10 CFS22-08075 Warrant Service Arrest MPD SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON12/19/22 12:05 CFS22-08076 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON12/19/22 12:20 CFS22-08077 Animal Other Information/Administrative SMITH PARK DR WENTWORTH12/19/22 13:02 CFS22-08078 Mental Report Taken NE 1ST ST MADISON12/19/22 13:36 CFS22-08079 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON12/19/22 13:54 CFS22-08080 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON12/19/22 14:17 CFS22-08081 Medical Fall Unit Cancelled Enroute EMS N WEST AVE MADISON12/19/22 14:21 CFS22-08082 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON12/19/22 14:38 CFS22-08083 Medical Referred to Partner Agency 452ND AVE MADISON12/19/22 17:36 CFS22-08084 Suspicious Person Information/Administrative NE 5TH ST MADISON12/19/22 18:01 CFS22-08086 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate 44.009407, -97.1203412/19/22 18:59 CFS22-08087 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 228TH ST MADISON12/19/22 22:28 CFS22-08089 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON12/19/22 22:49 CFS22-08090 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone S MAIN AVE WENTWORTH12/19/22 23:18 CFS22-08091 Suspicious Vehicle LCSO 238TH ST WINFREDTotal Records: 20 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride makes final stop in Madison Jeff Gould shows the power of stories in A Prairie Christmas. Indoor recreation facility to be developed for public use East River donates to Izaak Walton Academy athletes should live up to commitment Forty years of Angel Trees Bulldogs place fourth at home invitational Sodak’s Marina receives Customer Service Excellence award Ouverson looks back on extensive veterinary career City Commission meets Monday Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form