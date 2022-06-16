Super Moist Chocolate Cupcakes (from Sally’s Baking Recipes)
Ingredients:
3/4 c. all-purpose flour
1/2 c. unsweetened natural cocoa powder
3/4 t. baking powder
1/2 t. baking soda
1/4 t. salt
2 large eggs at room temperature
1/2 c. granulated sugar
1/2 c. packed light brown sugar
1/3 c. vegetable or canola oil
2 t. pure vanilla extract
1/2 c. buttermilk at room temperature
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 12-cup muffin pan with cupcake liners. Line a second pan with two liners; recipe makes 14 cupcakes. Set aside.
Whisk the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a large bowl. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs, granulated sugar, brown sugar, oil and vanilla together until combined. Pour half of wet ingredients into dry ingredients and add half of buttermilk; gently whisk for a few seconds. Repeat with remaining wet ingredients and buttermilk. Stir until just combined; do not overmix. Batter will be thin.
Pour or spoon the batter into liners. Fill only halfway to avoid spilling over the sides or sinking. Bake for 18-21 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow to cool completely before frosting.
The Best Vanilla Buttercream Frosting (from Belle of the Kitchen)
Ingredients:
1 c. unsalted butter, softened
4.5 c. powdered sugar
1 T. pure vanilla extract
4-5 T. heavy cream or whole milk
Instructions:
Beat the softened butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until soft and creamy. Continue to beat at medium speed as you gradually add the powdered sugar. Stop mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula as needed to fully incorporate all of the sugar.
Once butter and sugar have come together, add the vanilla. Beat in the heavy cream or milk 1 tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached. This frosting is perfect for piping or for simply spreading onto cakes and cupcakes.