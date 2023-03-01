Tim Reisch

There are only eight days left in what is known as the “main run” of the 2023 legislative session. After that, we will recess for two weeks and return on March 27 for a final day to consider any bills that Gov. Noem decides to veto.

Last week the House passed HB1137, a bill to reduce the current 4.5% state sales tax to 4.2%. It passed by a 66-3 margin, and I supported the bill.