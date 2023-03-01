Tim Reisch

There are only eight days left in what is known as the “main run” of the 2023 legislative session. After that, we will recess for two weeks and return on March 27 for a final day to consider any bills that Gov. Noem decides to veto.
Last week the House passed HB1137, a bill to reduce the current 4.5% state sales tax to 4.2%. It passed by a 66-3 margin, and I supported the bill.
This would deliver the largest tax cut in the history of our state to you, the citizens who are paying the taxes. I really like this tax cut because it will apply to all purchases, not to just groceries. If a farmer buys a $200,000 tractor, he will save $600 because of the 3/10th of one-percent sales tax decrease. The bill now goes to the Senate, and hopefully the good senators will pass it as well.
Both my jury pay bill (HB1098) and my veteran’s bill (HB1065) will be heard in Senate committee action this week and potentially on the Senate floor. Both bills are great examples of how I have tried to concentrate on making things better for the citizens of South Dakota.
I am looking forward to seeing the Madison Elementary 4th-grade classes taught by Mrs. Jung and Mrs. Materese when they come to Pierre to visit. I received letters from both classes telling me how they had replicated the Legislature in their classrooms with one class forming the Senate and the other the House.
Both classes introduced and carried bills through the legislative process with nine bills ultimately making it to the desk of “Governor Guse,” a.k.a. Principal Guse. I’m very impressed with this method of instruction, and I look forward to hearing if the governor/principal signs those bills.
I want to thank Eric Hortness and the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce for hosting the online Cracker Barrel conducted Feb. 24. My colleagues Casey Crabtree, John Mills and I offered responses to numerous constituent questions in an open forum. The event was recorded on Facebook Live and can be seen on the Chamber’s Facebook page at your convenience.