Mike Fischer

Residents of the recently consolidated Oldham-Ramona/Rutland School District (ORR) elected their new school board members on Nov. 29. With voting completed, the elected members will begin work in January to plan for the future of the district.

“Thank you to all of those that ran for a position on the school board for the new district,’’ said Oldham-Ramona Superintendent Mike Fischer. “There are a lot of tough decisions that will need to be made, and those that ran were all willing to take on this challenge.”