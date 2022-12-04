Residents of the recently consolidated Oldham-Ramona/Rutland School District (ORR) elected their new school board members on Nov. 29. With voting completed, the elected members will begin work in January to plan for the future of the district.
“Thank you to all of those that ran for a position on the school board for the new district,’’ said Oldham-Ramona Superintendent Mike Fischer. “There are a lot of tough decisions that will need to be made, and those that ran were all willing to take on this challenge.”
Rutland Superintendent Brian Brosnahan agrees that while there may be challenges, he is confident the new board will be able to come together to address the concerns of students, staff and the broader school community.
The election of new board members is the next major step toward progress after the districts voted on May 10 to consolidate. Though the board will begin meeting in January, the consolidation itself will not take full effect until July 1.
Joining the board are Jessica Anderson (three-year term), Tyler Pickard (two-year term) and Lance Hageman (one-year at-large term). Lori Hyland (three-year term) and Carrie Schiernbeck (two-year term) will finish the remainder of their terms with the Oldham-Ramona board on the consolidated board.
Among their chief concerns are setting new policies, hiring administration and staff, as well as starting the process of looking at locations for a shared facility. According to Fischer, communication and cooperation will be critical in accomplishing these goals.
“Each board member brings unique strengths to the board,” he noted. “Utilizing these strengths and working together as a team will hopefully make these decisions a little easier to make. It will also be important to seek input from the constituents of the district.”
Anderson, who is an engineering manager at Kellogg Brown & Root Inc., said that the district will need to construct a unified vision for the school to make moving forward smoother. Along with an intense passion for education, Anderson was inspired to run for her position by her daughter, who is currently enrolled in Rutland’s kindergarten program.
“I’m a very motivated and driven person, and I want to focus on her education and that of the future generation in general,” she said.
For Anderson and others, student success is a key measuring tool in assessing the actions of the new school board.
One of the largest benefits of the consolidation is the ability to offer additional activities for students due to the increased population. The two schools have been cooperating for sports for some time, so this transition should be relatively simple. Programs unique to one district or the other will also be joining forces at the new school.
“A lot of good will come out of this for the kids,” Hageman said, who served as the Oldham-Ramona board president for eight years and was on the consolidation committee.
Like Anderson, Hageman believes that prioritizing student success is crucial for the new board.
“They’re the next generation, and we need to make sure they’re educated to take that over,” Hageman added.
Their aim is to combine the best parts of each district into a unified whole that will provide students with the best opportunities possible.
“It’s an exciting prospect, and we’re going to be working with both communities to find what people want,” Anderson noted.
As for the prospect of a new building, board members plan to begin identifying potential locations and funding methods early next year. Both current buildings are over 100 years old with structural concerns — and they are almost 30 miles apart.
While a new building would be costly, the benefits for students and staff would be immense. A spot between the two schools near US-81 has been considered, as have others in the surrounding area. Once a location is found, the board can set up a bond vote to help finance the project.
Should that go through, the board will then begin communications with contractors to establish a building plan and generate options to mitigate expenses.
“I do believe we can work together to find this location and get this done,” Hageman said.