MADISON'S tennis team placed sixth at the Class A State Tennis Tournament. Pictured are (left) Taiden Pierce, Elijah Sims, Mason Kennington, Spencer Reverts, Chase Steuerwald, Maguire Studer and head coach Cooper McDermott.
MADISON'S Mason Kennington serves during the Class A State Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.
The Madison Bulldogs earned 190.5 team points at the Class A State Tennis Tournament to place sixth overall.
The Bulldogs had four individuals place in the Top Six of their respective brackets, including a fourth-place finish from Mason Kennington in the Flight 1 bracket.
“I am very proud of the way the boys played at the tournament,” Madison tennis coach Cooper McDermott said. “We had our ups and downs, but the way the kids battled and handled adversity was amazing. It was an honor to coach a great group of kids.”
Kennington opened the tournament with a 6-2, 2-6, 13-11 victory against Huron’s Hay Klu Moo Taw. In the semifinals, Kennington fell to Rapid City Christian’s Noah Greni in straight sets. In the third-place matchup, Kennington lost to Sioux Falls Christian’s Daniel Puumala 10-4.
In the Flight 2 bracket, Spencer Reverts placed sixth. Reverts opened the tournament with a 7-6, 5-7, 10-8 victory against St. Thomas More’s Dhruv Goyal. Reverts then fell to Cody Plank of Lennox 2-6, 0-6. Reverts reached the fifth-place matchup with a 10-7 victory against Vermillion’s Lucas Green. In the fifth-place matchup, Reverts fell to Aberdeen’s Pamer Johnson 10-4.
Eijah Sims placed sixth in the Flight 3 bracket. Sims opened the tournament with a 6-3, 7-5 victory against Milbank’s Will Snaza. In the next round, Sims lost to top seed Joe Schneller 2-6, 0-6. Sims reached the fifth-place matchup with a 10-8 victory against Huron’s Lauy Kue Say. In the fifth-place matchup, Sims fell to St. Thomas More’s Andrew Levine 10-4.
Taiden Pierce placed sixth in the Flight 5 bracket. Pierce opened the tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against St. Thomas More’s Carter Stamper. Pierce lost to top seed Noah Geyer in the following round. Pierce reached the fifth-place matchup with a 10-7 victory against Aberdeen’s Ezra Feickert. In the fifth-place matchup, Pierce lost to Vermillion’s Hayden Fogelman.
Chase Steuerwald took home ninth place in the Flight 4 bracket. Steuerwald fell in the opening round to Aberdeen’s Sawyer Henrich. Steuerwald bounced back with a 10-3 victory against Vermillion’s Caleb Reins. In the ninth-place matchup, Steuerwald defeated Spearfish’s Austin O’Bryan 10-7.
Maguire Studer went 1-2 in the Flight Six bracket. Studer opened the tournament with a 6-1, 4-6, 11-9 victory against Milbank’s Daniel Shelstad. Studer then lost his next two matches to Huron’s Matthew Thin and Lennox’s Noah Welch.
The doubles team of Kennington and Sims went 2-2 to earn a sixth-place finish in the Flight 1 doubles bracket. The team of Reverts and Steuerwald went 1-2 in the Flight 2 doubles bracket. The duo of Pierce and Studer went 1-2 in the Flight 3 doubles bracket.