Lake County commissioners did not hear from local organizations which receive support from the county on Tuesday morning as part of the county’s budget hearings. However, written requests were submitted.
They were introduced into the official record by Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer. She indicated the page in the budget binder which listed the request and reported the amount, covering 20 requests – including some which are statutorily required – in just over 30 minutes.
Organizational requests are as follows:
— The Lake County Food Pantry asked for $2,952, an increase of $168 over last year’s request. Jeff Nelson, board president, reported that 442 Lake County families, consisting of 1,295 adults and children — more than 10% of the county’s population — received more than 40,000 pounds of food during calendar year 2021.
In addition, the Lake County Food Pantry met weekend nutritional needs by providing more than 6,000 backpacks of food to students in local public schools and Head Start. The organization also organizes the annual Angel Tree program, which provided 550 gifts to 220 Lake County children.
— Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership requested $15,212, up from $14,439 for fiscal year 2022.
— East Dakota Transit requested $12,250, which was the amount budgeted for fiscal year 2022.
— The Madison Public Library requested $20,000, which does not reflect an increase over 2022. Library Director Lisa Martin stated in her letter the library gives “the residents of Lake County the ability to access resources for information, education and entertainment.”
She noted that with the Internet, the library’s “virtual branch” is available “all day every day on computers and smart devices,” making library resources available to those who are not able to visit the physical building. This includes access to audiobooks, e-books and magazines as well as numerous databases.
— The Lake County Historical Society requested $8,000, an increase over the $3,000 allocated for fiscal year 2022. In addition to asking for $3,500 for operational expenses, Museum Director Julie Breu asked for $4,500 toward the cost of continuing community educational programming.
A one-year position created with grant funding resulted in new community programming through the Lake County Museum. As a result, the number of people served more than doubled, school tours were conducted, and new programs were introduced including History Happy Hour for adults and “Doll Day at the Museum” and “Captain America and the American Military” for children.
— Lake Area Improvement Corporation requested $25,000, which does not reflect an increase. In her letter, Executive Director Brooke Rollag indicated the commission has “been a major partner in fostering growth in the entire county” and referred to both the organization’s capital campaigns and her quarterly reports.
— Prairie Village requested $5,000, an increase of $2,000 over fiscal year 2022. In making this request, General Manager Faron Wahl noted Prairie Village sustained damage “which will ultimately total in the tens of thousands of dollars” in the May 12 derecho. He cited rising materials costs in asking the county to help offset the extensive roof repairs needed.
— Valiant Living requested $5,000, which does not reflect an increase over 2022. In her letter, Executive Director Donna Uthe indicated this funding would be used to help cover the cost of the staff training system and remote monitoring services.
Valiant Living uses remote monitoring in two of its houses to provide those served with more independence. The system also helps to address a staffing shortage.
— DakotAbilities requested $60 per month per person for each person in the county served by the organization. Director of Finance Brad Hilscher did not indicate an annual request in his letter, but Gust reported the amount would be $2,160, suggesting three people are currently being served.
— The Lake County Conservation District is requesting $73,000, an increase of $19,500 over 2022. Although funding the conservation district is not statutorily required, Lake County has historically provided significant support for the agency.
With this year’s request, the agency is asking the county to cover 57.8% of its operational expenses. In her letter, Chair Carolyn Rudebusch indicates the organization saw a major change this year when Ramsey Leighton was hired to replace Michelle Goodale, who retired after more than 30 years.
— Madison Regional Health System has not submitted a request for ambulance services.