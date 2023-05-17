MADISON HIGH SCHOOL'S Georgianna Kolbeck (left), Micah Nelson and Spencer Reverts were recently accepted as part of the S.D. Senior Honor Choir. The group will travel to Sioux Falls' Augustana University from July 30 to Aug. 4 to practice, participate in workshops and perform in a large-scale concert the last day of the event.
While sports often receive center stage in most high schools, students’ artistic accomplishments are worthy of equal attention. Whether it’s band, choir, theater or something else, the arts offer students additional avenues to receive honors and recognition for their talent and dedication.
An example of this is the South Dakota Senior Honor Choir, which is sponsored by the American Choral Society.
Each year, students from around the state engage in a rigorous multi-part audition for a chance to perform with the prestigious group. Madison High School/Middle School Choir Director Jenn Richards noted that the honor is analogous to All-State Band or Chorus, though the number of accepted members is even lower.
While numbers occasionally vary, this year’s Senior Honor Choir will feature 30 members per vocal section, for a total of 120 accepted members. This makes it even more impressive that MHS has three students who will be venturing to Sioux Falls’ Augustana University July 30 to Aug. 4 to practice and perform with the group.
The students from MHS are sophomore Micah Nelson and juniors Spencer Reverts and Georgianna Kolbeck. Despite what the name “Senior Honor Choir” implies, the group is only open for sophomores and juniors.
“When I learned that I got in, I was just like, ‘Whoa’,” Nelson said. This feeling of initial disbelief was shared by Reverts and Kolbeck, who added that their surprise was quickly replaced by excitement. The students auditioned for the choir on April 2 but had to wait until April 28 to find out the results, which gave the entire month a feeling of nervous anticipation.
“It was kind of like a weight off my shoulders because I’d been worrying about it since it had been so long since the audition,” Reverts added while describing when Richards informed them they’d made it.
One of their sources of stress was the sheer difficulty of the audition, which featured the performance of a chosen solo, a written test on musical vocabulary, and challenges in sight singing and tonal memory. These last two were particularly daunting as students had little chance to prepare since they required moment to moment recognition and adaptation.
The sight singing section involved students being handed three lines of music to quickly analyze and then sing to the judges with perfect accuracy. Tonal memory consisted of a series of notes being played on a piano, with students then being asked to relay the music back, again with perfect accuracy.
“It was really difficult,” Kolbeck said. “I had my mom try to help me with some tonal memory practice, but it doesn’t help you that much because you have no idea what they’re going to play.”
Nelson and Reverts nodded in agreement.
“I got two 3/4s and a 6/8 for my time signatures,” Nelson said. “There was really no way that you could prepare for it exactly except for the solo you had to perform. It was all just testing what you knew as a singer.”
Regardless of the difficulty, these students were determined to succeed. All three were born and raised in the Madison area and have participated in the school’s choir for many years.
“I just love singing and any chance I get to sing, especially with the best singers in South Dakota. I wanted to see if I could be one of those singers,” Reverts noted while explaining his motivation to audition.
Nelson and Kolbeck mirrored this perspective, yet for Kolbeck, there is also a familial element.
“My mom was in it, and actually, my great-uncle started the Honor Choir,” Kolbeck said.
Along with passion and family, the trio also cited Richards as a major influence as well as someone they can always count on for support. Nelson added that he hadn’t planned on auditioning for the Honor Choir at all until Richards urged him to do so.
“I definitely want to put some grace on Mrs. Richards because she really influenced my decision,” Nelson added.
Currently, the three are awaiting the arrival of their music for the choir. While Richards will be available for advice and the occasional summer meeting, most of the responsibility is on the students’ shoulders.
They’re expected to have the pieces well-prepared before they arrive at Augustana, where the group will practice and engage in a variety of workshops and activities, with a final concert on Aug. 4.