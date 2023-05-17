SD Honor Choir

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL'S Georgianna Kolbeck (left), Micah Nelson and Spencer Reverts were recently accepted as part of the S.D. Senior Honor Choir. The group will travel to Sioux Falls' Augustana University from July 30 to Aug. 4 to practice, participate in workshops and perform in a large-scale concert the last day of the event.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

While sports often receive center stage in most high schools, students’ artistic accomplishments are worthy of equal attention. Whether it’s band, choir, theater or something else, the arts offer students additional avenues to receive honors and recognition for their talent and dedication.

An example of this is the South Dakota Senior Honor Choir, which is sponsored by the American Choral Society.