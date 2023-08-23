Long-time Salem band “Something New” is retiring and will be presenting a farewell concert on Sunday.
The concert will be held in Hartford at the park on 202 N. Vandemark Ave. at 2 p.m.
For more than 4 1/2 decades, the musical powerhouse “Something New,” under the co-owners and co-founders of John McCormick and Mark Kimmel, has graced stages for countless performances across the Midwest. They’ve entertained audiences spanning generations, from adolescents to senior citizens. With an extensive track record, the band has played in an array of settings – from grand arenas to intimate gatherings. They’ve also shared the limelight with celebrity bands and artists, being hired to perform as openers for major acts such as The Four Freshmen, The Del Vikings, The Diamonds, Three Dog Night, Survivor and more.
The early beginnings of the band date back to 1966; however, the group’s present moniker officially came about in the summer of 1976. Kimmel and McCormick did not care for the two different group names that had been used since 1966 and finally settled on “Something New.”
McCormick and Kimmel have had a lot of support over the years, not only from the fans who enjoy their music but also from the large group of local talents that have performed with them. The current members, along with McCormick and Kimmel, are Helen Mogen, Brian Oakleaf, Dick Dawson and road manager Ron Weber.
However, many will remember past members like George Arnold, Dan Feterl, Terry Keehn, Gary Swanson, Paul Berg, Myrna Grimm, Kevin King, Nikki Weber, Wes Bjerke, Gail Hoffman, Mark Koch, Randy Woods, Jim Carlson, Steve Crawford, Eric LeVan, Kenny Young, Dave Huls and Chad Przymus. Tim Bormann and John Osterberg also contributed to the band.
Kimmel, the bass guitarist and vocalist, is originally from Iowa and graduated from Dakota State University in Madison. Kimmel taught school in Salem for over 30 years. Bringing with him formal training in vocal music, he arranges vocal parts and sings a good portion of the leads. In addition to singing, Kimmel plays bass guitar and handled some of the bookings. He has played in various groups since age 14.
McCormick handles lead guitar and does vocals. He began his musical education at age six under the direction of the Catholic sisters of St. Mary’s in Salem. McCormick’s crisp falsetto allows the group to reproduce numbers from the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, Lou Christie and more.
Mogen plays the keyboard and does vocals. A native of Waubay, she earned a music degree from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla. Her ability to add intricate keyboard parts and vocal harmony lines is perhaps unmatched in the region. Before finding her niche with “Something New,” she performed with various groups across the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Oakleaf is the percussionist and hails from Hartford. He fell in love with the drums in the ‘60s as he watched drummers in bands on TV. After a brief stint in grade school marching band, at 14 he spent his first paycheck on a drum kit, adding cymbals as money allowed. Playing first in his brother’s band, his resume now includes performances at Jazz Fest, Rib Fest and the Corn Palace with a variety of groups.
Dawson is also a guitarist and vocalist. He has had the honor of playing with some of the area’s most talented musicians in different groups as well as backing artists such as Peter Noone (Herman’s Hermits), Brian Hyland, Tommy Roe, Rich Little, Tiny Tim and others. After spending 20 years as a road musician, he returned to Canistota to teach middle and high school band and choir. He holds a degree in music education.
Although “Something New” plays a variety of music, they will probably be best known for their ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s rock and roll tunes.
In 2012, the band was inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, performing “She Loves You” by the Beatles at the induction ceremony in Sioux Falls. Over 1500 people were in attendance.
That event was such a special honor for the band that Kimmel created a diary of the weekend. He recalled the evening before the ceremony where socializing with other inductees was held. Kimmel also mentions signing posters and pictures for the museum. The night of the ceremony, Kimmel recalls the songs they played finally leading up to “She Loves Me.” He noted that his hand was wanting to cramp at that time, but thank goodness it didn’t and the performance was flawless.
With a performance schedule that has included upwards of 65 events in a year, players sometimes have had to perform despite adversity such as injury, illness or surgeries. When McCormick needed arm surgery, he recorded his guitar parts so the band could play along with the recordings on stage while he was recuperating.
When “Something New” first began performing, they played mostly rock and roll and then expanded to include waltzes, polkas, two-steps and country.
Weather and mechanical problems have sometimes hindered travel or created cancellations. In the 1980s as McCormick was driving in Montrose, the band’s truck engine caught fire. Kimmel recalls, “I was quite entertained watching John – Salem’s fire chief at the time – trying to douse the fire by throwing Styrofoam cups of water on it. After the fire, the equipment was loaded into another vehicle and the band still performed that night.”
One of the original band mates, guitarist Dan Feterl, died in 1999. Eric LeVan, who played drums with the band for nearly 19 years, died of cancer in 2009.
Though the band expanded its reach throughout the years, they never forgot Salem. In May 2020, when COVID-19 had everyone isolated and wearing masks, the band gave an outdoor performance. For two hours, they performed as people came out of their homes and sat across the street.
Attendees on Sunday are urged to bring chairs to the Hartford park.