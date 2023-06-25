UW tractor raffle

WIN BIG Raffle sponsors and Interlakes Area United Way (IAUW) board members stand with the prize, a 2023 Case IH Farmall 35A Tractor, valued at $36,614. Pictured are (back, left)  Lake County International co-owners Jeff Bloom and Tom Bloom, Matt Bruns of Farm Credit Services of America, Lake County International employees Ken Falor, Dale Stegenga and Taylor Bloom, IAUW Vice President Danielle Kearin, (front) IAUW President Lori Gustaf, board member Nicole Agnew, executive director Melissa Dougan, and board member Mandi Stegenga.

 Submitted photo

Tickets go on sale Thursday for the WIN BIG Raffle benefiting Interlakes Area United Way. One lucky ticket-holder could win a 2023 Case IH Farmall 35A Tractor.

Tickets are $100 each. Proceeds are passed along to community service programs and non-profit agencies in Lake, Miner and Moody counties. The annual contest has raised more than $364,000 since 2016.