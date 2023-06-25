WIN BIG Raffle sponsors and Interlakes Area United Way (IAUW) board members stand with the prize, a 2023 Case IH Farmall 35A Tractor, valued at $36,614. Pictured are (back, left) Lake County International co-owners Jeff Bloom and Tom Bloom, Matt Bruns of Farm Credit Services of America, Lake County International employees Ken Falor, Dale Stegenga and Taylor Bloom, IAUW Vice President Danielle Kearin, (front) IAUW President Lori Gustaf, board member Nicole Agnew, executive director Melissa Dougan, and board member Mandi Stegenga.
Tickets go on sale Thursday for the WIN BIG Raffle benefiting Interlakes Area United Way. One lucky ticket-holder could win a 2023 Case IH Farmall 35A Tractor.
Tickets are $100 each. Proceeds are passed along to community service programs and non-profit agencies in Lake, Miner and Moody counties. The annual contest has raised more than $364,000 since 2016.
Premier sponsor and longtime partner Lake County International donated the prize. Additional raffle sponsors include Dakota Ethanol, KJAM Radio, First Bank & Trust, FirstLine Funding Group, East River Electric Power Cooperative, Heartland Energy, Dakota State University, First PREMIER Bank, BankWest, F&M Co-Op, Jencks Law, P.C., Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, Farm Credit Services of America and Sunshine Foods.
To celebrate this year’s kickoff, IAUW will host a hot dog feed on Thursday. The free meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the food wagon in the Sunshine Foods parking lot in Madison.
The tractor will be on display and IAUW board members will be on site selling tickets.
100 years of Farmall
The Farmall 35A Tractor features a 35-horsepower diesel engine, 3-speed hydrostatic transmission, MFD front axle, 540 rpm PTO, 3-point hitch, rear remote valve, foldable ROPS, and Case IH L340A loader and bucket.
As equipped, it retails at $36,614.
LCI co-owner Jeff Bloom said this year the prize has special meaning.
“Farmall has been one for all since 1923,” Bloom said.
“For generation after generation, Farmall has been the symbol of modern farming, offering unmatched versatility to help meet farmers’ needs. We’re happy to offer up the 35A model and share the legacy of this all-purpose tractor.”
Once the raffle is live, tickets will be available for online purchase at interlakesunitedway.org or via QR code on raffle signage. People can buy in person at Lake County International, One Stop, First Bank & Trust and FirstLine Funding Group in Madison.
IAUW will also sell tickets at each DownTown in MadTown event this summer.
The winner will be drawn at halftime of the Dakota State University Ag Bowl on Aug. 31.