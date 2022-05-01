Wind whipped out candles quickly when a vigil was held on the Dakota State University campus in support of Ukraine. However, the spirit of the Ukrainian people continues to burn strong.
“They are protecting their homes, their land, their families,” said Oleksandra “Alex” Rachynska, a DSU student from Kyiv. “I think now Ukraine is the best example of how brave people can be.”
The 19-year-old microbiology student speaks passionately about her country’s response to the invasion by Russia on Feb. 24.
“I want people to keep in mind this war is not over,” Rachynska said and speaks of the children killed, the mass graves, the constant bombing and the subsequent loss of life.
“If a city is bombed every single day from morning to night, people will die,” she stated with resolute firmness.
Rachynska has long desired to study in the United States. In choosing a university, she looked for one which offered smaller class sizes and the opportunity to engage in research as an undergraduate. She found that at DSU.
“I feel like I’m a little scientist here,” she said.
Rachynska is engaged in research with Andrew Sathoff, assistant professor of biology. In Ukraine, she had a microscope. At DSU, she has the opportunity to work in a lab, extracting and purifying DNA. That has been a saving grace since the invasion.
“When I go to the lab, I can – for a little while – stop thinking about the stuff going on in Ukraine,” she said.
She learned very quickly that to fully understand what is happening in Ukraine, she needs to check Ukrainian news sources. While American news sources are accurate, they do not go in-depth, especially about the atrocities taking place – about the bodies left in the streets, about the rape and murder of civilians.
“I can’t imagine how people could do this,” Rachynska she said of the Russian soldiers.
When she speaks of what is happening, her contempt for the propaganda that Russia is using to justify its actions is as clear as her horror at the suffering inflicted.
“Usually, they have two excuses,” Rachynska said, using the example of the maternity hospital bombed in early March. First, the Russians denied responsibility, and later they justified the bombing by claiming it was a secret lab, she noted.
The first week after the invasion, Rachynska was too upset to go to classes. Since then, she has worked to complete her coursework and to maintain her high grades. She admits that she has needed some extensions to do this.
“I’m really thankful to all my professors who support me and help me in this situation,” she said.
Her family is also encouraging her to focus on her studies.
“If I can, I call them in the morning,” Rachynska said. “They just try to cheer me up a little bit. They say, ‘Just keep studying. Just keep doing what you’re doing’.”
Timing those calls can be a challenge due to the time difference between the two countries. Only when Kyiv was being bombed, though, did she fully appreciate how far she was from home.
“I started to call them, and they did not pick up. I was calling them ten times in a row, and no one picked up,” Rachynska recalled, her eyes filling with tears. She finally called her grandmother and learned her parents had lost their internet service as a result of the bombing.
“If there is no internet, they cannot respond to me,” Rachynska explained.
Her parents and nine-year-old brother were safe. However, they are experiencing some economic hardships as a result of the invasion because her parents are small business owners.
“The small businesses are most impacted by this war,” Rachynska said.
Each news cycle brings new developments. On Sunday, civilians were being evacuated from Mariupol, a civilian convoy was fleeing Russian-occupied Kherson, and three were killed as Russia shelled Kharkiv.
On Saturday, Russia confirmed it was using a submarine in the Black Sea to launch cruise missiles, and multiple explosions were reported in Odesa. On Friday, heavy bombing was reported in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, people were injured in Kyiv in a missile attack, and an American Marine fighting with the Ukrainian forces was killed.
In light of the ongoing war, Rachynska feels she has a responsibility as a Ukrainian in the U.S. to speak out about what is happening and to ask the people of this country to support Ukraine.
“Ukraine has people who are willing to fight, but the people need weapons,” she said. “We cannot help those who have died, but we can save those who are fighting for their lives.”