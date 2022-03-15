The Nunda American Legion Auxiliary met at the Nunda Fire Hall on March 8 to judge poems and essays submitted by Rutland School students. Robin Wicks, 2nd vice president, presided over the meeting and served lunch.
Members judged poems and the theme was “Smile.”
First-place winner in the 4th grade category was Kali Strenge. Fifth-grade winners were first place, Kenlee Hansen, second Gabrielle Pickard and third Kody Bothern.
The theme for essays was “How can we support families who provide care to their veterans?”
Fifth- and sixth-grade winners were 1st place Madilyn Merager, second Ancora Gilkerson and third Rowan Anderson.
Seventh-grade winners were 1st place Skyler Cochran, second Kylie Bothern and third Jordyn Reagle.
Eighth-grade winners were 1st place Lacie Weber, second Isabelle Pickard and third Hattie Hanson. Each winner receives a certificate and a monetary prize.
Poems and essays forwarded to District 7 competition were written by Kenlee Hansen, Madilyn Merager and Lacie Weber.
Kiley Hanson, Rutland High School junior, will represent the unit and attend South Dakota Girls State Journalism City May 30-June 3.
Poppy posters created by the Rutland School students will be judged at the April 12 meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Donna Overskei will serve lunch.