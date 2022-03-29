Memories create the foundation of a program being introduced in South Dakota to enrich the lives of those with dementia – Opening Minds Through Art (OMA).
Christina Blessinger, art instructor at St. Thomas Catholic School, remembers learning to paint.
“My grandmother taught me to paint,” Blessinger said. “She taught me and would let me watch her for hours.”
Now her grandmother has dementia, and they no longer work together when she visits.
Denise Lewis did not inherit her mother’s creative spirit – and didn’t even realize the extent of her mother’s creative output until after Linda Hilde had died.
“She painted and did pottery and wrote poetry,” Lewis said of Hilde, whose dementia in later years robbed her of these outlets.
Together, with Linda Cundy, they will be working to establish a program in South Dakota that was developed by Elizabeth Lokon and is based at Scripps Gerontology Center, at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Through OMA, volunteers work with individuals suffering from dementia to create art.
“You don’t have to be artistic to do it,” Lewis said.
She became aware of the program when her mother was in the memory care unit at the Lake Norden nursing home.
“I was researching everything, trying to learn about dementia,” Lewis indicated. “I wanted to do something for people dealing with it.”
Before she was able to get a program started at the nursing home, her mother died. Rather than drop the idea, she was inspired to move forward when she sold her mother’s kiln. She knew she could donate the funds to an organization like the Alzheimer’s Association, but decided to do something closer to home.
Last November, she put out an inquiry on Facebook to see whether she could find people interested in becoming OMA facilitators.
“The facilitator’s role is to train volunteers, to pull the art materials together and to schedule it,” Lewis said. While anyone can volunteer, the best volunteers are generally young people in high school or college.
“It seems that the elderly folks respond well to the youngsters,” Lewis explained.
She bases this observation not on personal experience but on information she has gathered as she has worked to put the pieces in place to launch the program. Lewis has actually spoken with Lokon, who developed the program as a result of research she conducted while working on her doctorate in gerontology.
Those conversations have made her even more passionate about OMA. It was that passion which inspired Blessinger to step up and offer to be a facilitator. The two were making Christmas ornaments together at the Lake County Museum when Blessinger learned about OMA.
“She is so passionate about this and about honoring her parents. I said, ‘Count me in. I would love to be part of it’,” Blessinger said.
Blessinger has already seen the magic that happens when young people create art with senior citizens. Before the Purple Paintbrush became what she calls a “COVID casualty,” she took her art students to Heritage Senior Living.
“My students would leave at the end of the night and say, ‘When can we do this again’?” Blessinger recalled.
She is looking forward to receiving the training which will allow her again to bring together young people, the elderly and art. She knows she will learn a different approach than the one she had used with her classes.
“You’re doing art with someone who is neurologically challenged,” she said. “It’s important to treat them with respect and integrity.”
Lewis will be paying for the training for five facilitators with funds she received from selling her mother’s kiln and funds she raised by selling calendars she created with her mother’s art and poetry. In addition to Blessinger and Cundy in Madison, she will be paying for a facilitator from the Lake Norden nursing home, from Pierre and from Sioux Falls.
“They’ll start the class in April and complete it in May,” Lewis said. Much of the online program is self-paced, but facilitators will participate in two days of Zoom classes.
Much work remains to be done. Lewis is still working to recruit young volunteers, and she is looking at ways to make the program financially sustainable. She doesn’t want OMA South Dakota, which is what she calls her endeavor, to fail for lack of funding.
However, she is excited to see the program take life as the first facilitators are trained and hopes conditions will be such that an art show can be held when the first group of seniors completes the classes.
“I’m hoping this catches on and becomes a long-term thing for nursing homes,” Lewis said.