Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County

03/03/22 00:19 CFS22-01165 Welfare Check Referred to Partner Agency DELL RAPIDS

03/03/22 07:24 CFS22-01166 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 461A AVE WENTWORTH

03/03/22 07:29 CFS22-01167 Agency Assist Handled By GF&P / US F&W LCSO JOHNSON'S POINT RD Madison

03/03/22 07:39 CFS22-01168 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 461ST AVE

03/03/22 07:40 CFS22-01169 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

03/03/22 07:47 CFS22-01170 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N DIVISION AVE MADISON

03/03/22 07:51 CFS22-01171 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO 461ST AVE WENTWORTH

03/03/22 08:06 CFS22-01172 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N EGAN AVE

03/03/22 09:36 CFS22-01174 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 451ST AVE

03/03/22 10:12 CFS22-01175 Traffic Hazard Unable to Locate LCSO SD HWY 34

03/03/22 10:35 CFS22-01176 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

03/03/22 14:12 CFS22-01177 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

03/03/22 14:45 CFS22-01178 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO

03/03/22 15:13 CFS22-01179 Burglary Report Taken LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON

03/03/22 15:55 CFS22-01180 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 459TH AVE MADISON

03/03/22 16:20 CFS22-01181 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE

03/03/22 19:07 CFS22-01182 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

03/03/22 20:25 CFS22-01183 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SE 10TH ST

03/03/22 22:02 CFS22-01184 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

03/03/22 22:04 CFS22-01185 Gas Leak Information/Administrative CHAUTAUQUA AVE

Total Records: 20