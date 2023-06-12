ROTARY CLUB MEMBERS (left) Roger Moose, Cindy Dannenbring, Rick Olivier, Nancy Moose, Jeremiah Corbin, Dan Feige, Darrel Simon, Linda Liddell and Jill Ruhd are shown as the newly-completed bike repair station at the intersection of SD-34 and SD-19.
The Madison Rotary Club announce the completion of its bike repair station project, aimed at supporting the local biking community.
The project, spearheaded by the Madison Rotary Club, has resulted in the installation of a state-of-the-art bike repair station at the intersection of SD-34 and SD-19. This station provides cyclists with a convenient and accessible space to perform basic repairs and maintenance on their bikes.
“We are thrilled to have completed the bike repair station project,” said Rick Olivier, a representative of the =Rotary Club. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to community engagement and supporting environmentally friendly initiatives. We believe that providing these resources can encourage more people to embrace cycling and experience its numerous benefits.”
The bike repair station has various tools and equipment, including tire pumps, wrenches, screwdrivers and other essentials. The user-friendly design ensures that cyclists of all skill levels can easily make minor bicycle repairs or adjustments.
Mike McGilllivray and the Madison Parks Department provided support for the project.
The Rotary Club encourages people to use the new bike repair station, which is designed to empower cyclists to keep their bikes in optimal condition. For more information, contact Jeremiah Corbin at corbinj1283@gmail.com.