Rotary bike station

ROTARY CLUB MEMBERS (left) Roger Moose, Cindy Dannenbring, Rick Olivier, Nancy Moose, Jeremiah Corbin, Dan Feige, Darrel Simon, Linda Liddell and Jill Ruhd are shown as the newly-completed bike repair station at the intersection of SD-34 and SD-19.

 Submitted photo

The Madison Rotary Club announce the completion of its bike repair station project, aimed at supporting the local biking community.

The project, spearheaded by the Madison Rotary Club, has resulted in the installation of a state-of-the-art bike repair station at the intersection of SD-34 and SD-19. This station provides cyclists with a convenient and accessible space to perform basic repairs and maintenance on their bikes.