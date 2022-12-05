Angel Tree at Montgomery's Furniture

THE ANGEL TREE at Montgomery's Furniture still has plenty of angels available for pickup. Angels are also hanging at Gary's Bakery and The Madison Public Library and will remain there until Saturday.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Lake County Food Pantry’s Angel Tree program is moving into its home stretch. Starting on Saturday at the Downtown Armory, Food Pantry volunteers will begin collecting wrapped gifts for the selected children and families. Gifts will be delivered on Dec. 17.

The collection process lasts from Dec. 10-14, excluding Sunday, with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to Food Pantry Board President Jeff Nelson, the program still has around 100 angels available for pickup out of their total of 582.