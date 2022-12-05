The Lake County Food Pantry’s Angel Tree program is moving into its home stretch. Starting on Saturday at the Downtown Armory, Food Pantry volunteers will begin collecting wrapped gifts for the selected children and families. Gifts will be delivered on Dec. 17.
The collection process lasts from Dec. 10-14, excluding Sunday, with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to Food Pantry Board President Jeff Nelson, the program still has around 100 angels available for pickup out of their total of 582.
Angels are hanging on trees placed at Montgomery Furniture, Gary’s Bakery and the Madison Public Library. Nelson wants to encourage those who plan to participate in the program to act quickly, so that gifts can be returned in time for the deadline.
The angels themselves come with identifying information about the children and their gift suggestions. When an angel is picked, participants fill out a contact sheet with their name and phone number to be deposited in a collection box beside the tree. This is done so participants can be reached if they are late dropping off their gifts.
The Angel Tree program is an opportunity for members of the community to bring gifts to those in need. With angels still available at all three locations, there’s still time to participate for those who would like to a do a little extra this holiday season.