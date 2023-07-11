Gannon Gruenhagen grew up in a football family, so it was only natural that he fell in love with the game at an early age. His father played college football and his older brother played before him.
Now, the DeSmet High School graduate will be following in his father’s footsteps and playing college football. Gruenhagen will be a member of the incoming freshman class for the Dakota State University Trojans.
“I chose DSU because on my visit in the winter, the coaches and all the staff members made me feel welcomed and wanted,” Gruenhagen said. “They always wanted to know how I was doing and what I like to do. Madison is also very close to my hometown back in DeSmet, so that was another factor.”
Gruenhagen’s father Jeff played at Northern State University. The youngest Gruenhagen grew up listening to his father’s adventures as a college football player. Those stories pushed him to set his sights on playing at the collegiate level.
“This opportunity means the world to me,” Gruenhagen said. “It shows me that I’m wanted. Ever since I began playing football, and hearing about the stories my dad had from playing college ball at Northern State, I’ve always dreamed that one day I would also play college football. DSU gave me that opportunity to come play for them, and now I’m gonna take this opportunity and run with it.”
At DSU, Gruenhagen will play wide receiver and major in computer science. Even though he hasn’t officially stepped on the field for the Trojans, the upperclassmen on the team have made him feel a part of the team.
“All the veteran guys have been really good at teaching me the new routes and how to read certain defenders,” Gruenhagen said, “as well as being good to me in general as they are easy to talk to and always answer my question, no matter how dumb it may seem.”