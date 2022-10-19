The Lake County community health nurses are once again engaged in giving flu shots around the county.
That was one tidbit of information Lake County Commissioners received on Tuesday morning when they received quarterly reports from several departments. While County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson submitted his report in writing, as did 4-H Adviser Jennifer Hayford, others presented their reports in person.
In addition to reporting that 28 miles of chip sealing was done this year, Nelson reported the Highway Department has wrapped up pulling shoulders on gravel roads for the year and has hauled out fresh gravel to those roadways.
He indicated that more than $30,000 in patching was done this year near one agricultural business. He also presented year-to-date costs according to line item for commissioners and information on maintenance costs.
Hayford reported on Achievement Days, where there were 753 entries; the State Horse Show, where one Lake County youth won in breakaway roping; the State Fair, where Lake County was represented with 228 entries; and other 4-H activities which occurred during the July and August.
Hayford indicated school visits will be scheduled this fall, and she is going to involve students in the Adopt-A-Cow program again. She also provided an impact statement which showed that 34% of Lake County young people are involved in 4-H, and 56 certified volunteers have invested 6,048 hours over the past year.
Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare highlighted a single item off his written report after bringing several other items to the commission – work done on the shelterbelt by the Field of Dreams.
“They trimmed that out and it really looks nice,” he said.
Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer provided a list of activities in which his office has been involved, including a tour of the MadLabs with other emergency responders to understand the layout should their services be needed.
He reported the boat which had been ordered with a grant from Homeland Security has been received. He said the flat-bottomed boat with a modified bow has been float tested, but he hasn’t personally tried it due to low water in Lake Madison.
“It looks pretty plain Jane, but it gets the job done,” Keefer reported.
He indicated he has met with the Lake Madison Development Association, and some members are interested in being trained as a Community Emergency Response Team. Although they would not have the skills of first responders, he explained, they would know more than “the average person” about dealing with an emergency.
Maria Haider, community health nurse, provided a report on her office’s activities, beginning with immunizations. Flu clinics are being held in the Chester, Oldham-Ramona and Rutland schools as well as at Dakota State University.
“We’re partnering with Head Start this year, which is exciting,” Haider reported. An information session for parents will be held in conjunction with the flu clinic.
She indicated face-to-face visits are now being encouraged for WIC recipients. The supplemental nutrition program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture with the goal of improving the health of young families by improving nutrition.
Haider views the face-to-face visits as an advantage because the nurses “have eyes on the children between their regular visits.” She reported that funding for fruits and vegetables has been increased.
She also touched briefly on several other areas, such as family planning and at-home COVID tests. Commissioners had no questions for her.