Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/16/22 01:33 CFS22-00880 Medical Fall Assistance Given RFD 449th AVE MADISON

02/16/22 06:46 CFS22-00881 Complaint Arrest MPD

02/16/22 06:58 CFS22-00882 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HIGHWAY 19

02/16/22 07:55 CFS22-00883 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE

02/16/22 08:59 CFS22-00884 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD HEATHERWOOD AVE MADISON

02/16/22 09:04 CFS22-00885 Suspicious Vehicle Information/Administrative N EGAN AVE MADISON

02/16/22 09:40 CFS22-00886 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO US HWY 81

02/16/22 10:37 CFS22-00888 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N WASHINGTON AVE

02/16/22 12:15 CFS22-00889 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

02/16/22 12:30 CFS22-00890 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

02/16/22 12:38 CFS22-00891 911 Open Line Unable to Locate 43.926258, -97.28586

02/16/22 13:58 CFS22-00892 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / HEATHERWOOD AVE MADISON

02/16/22 14:42 CFS22-00893 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/16/22 14:48 CFS22-00894 Medical Patient Transported EMS N DIVISION AVE MADISON

02/16/22 14:57 CFS22-00895 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/16/22 16:04 CFS22-00896 Alarm Handled By Public Works / Street / MFD NW 5TH ST MADISON

02/16/22 19:39 CFS22-00897 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

02/16/22 19:53 CFS22-00898 MVA Report Taken LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON

02/16/22 21:05 CFS22-00899 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

02/16/22 22:57 CFS22-00900 MVA Report Taken LCSO 233RD ST WENTWORTH

Total Records: 20