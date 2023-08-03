MADISON Police Department Detective Sergeant Matthew Feistner (left) and University Resource Officer Heath Abraham are among the first-responders passing out free popcorn at Tuesday's DownTown in MadTown in celebration of National Night Out.
Attendees at Tuesday’s DownTown in MadTown likely noticed a strong police presence, but this wasn’t due to any emergency or nefarious activity.
Instead, local first responders lined the streets in honor of National Night Out, an annual event designed to strengthen their relationships with the community they serve.
“It’s a good way for us to engage with the community and have a positive interaction with them since a lot of them don’t see us on a daily basis,” Patrol Sergeant Ryan Rook said.
Rook has served with the Madison Police Department for more than eight years, attending nearly every National Night Out in that time. Tuesday night, Rook had the special privilege of showing off the department’s new DJI drone, which he says can be used for a variety of purposes.
He explained that the drone can be used citywide, and one area of use is in aerial searches for missing persons. Along with this, the drone can be utilized for simpler, more community-driven efforts.
“I just used it last night for the Parks Department to take pictures of the swimming pool after hours,” Rook added.
The members of the Madison Police Department were joined by officials from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Fire Department, Madison Regional Health System’s Emergency Medical Services and other local agencies.
Throughout the evening, first responders chatted and answered questions from area residents, with plenty of hand shakes and warm welcomes shared. Each organization had informational packets available, and popcorn and freezie pops were passed out by the police officers.
“This is my first time being here with the Sheriff’s Office, and it’s great. I love the interactions,” said Kaylee Devries, who works in the Lake County Jail.
First responders offered guests a peak into their work, and attendees were able to see the various first responder vehicles like police cruisers, fire trucks and ambulances.
Sioux Falls’ Pack 5 and Madison’s Troop 5 Boy Scouts were also in attendance, with a recruitment stand and children’s activities located across from the police. Visiting children could craft their own boats for a mock Rain Gutter Regatta, engage in a rope-making activity and learn more about Boy Scouts.
James Bame, who earned his Eagle Scout status at the start of this year, served as the Scout Patrol Leader, where he highlights the benefits of Scouts to younger members.
“We have monthly campouts, we have cook-around meals, we build shelters, we do capture the flag every year and a lot more,” Bame said.
National Night Out has been a collaboration with DownTown in MadTown for the last four years, and with Tuesday’s stacked lineup of entertainment, the turnout for the event was “fantastic.”