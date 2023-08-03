National Night Out popcorn

MADISON Police Department Detective Sergeant Matthew Feistner (left) and University Resource Officer Heath Abraham are among the first-responders passing out free popcorn at Tuesday's DownTown in MadTown in celebration of National Night Out.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Attendees at Tuesday’s DownTown in MadTown likely noticed a strong police presence, but this wasn’t due to any emergency or nefarious activity.

Instead, local first responders lined the streets in honor of National Night Out, an annual event designed to strengthen their relationships with the community they serve.