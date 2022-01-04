Madison city commissioners approved the first reading of an ordinance on Monday night which will reduce the frequency of their meetings to twice monthly.
The issue came under discussion in mid-December when Commissioner Kelly Dybdahl proposed a change because weekly meetings frequently conflict with school events. At that time, Mayor Marshall Dennert opposed changing the frequency of the meetings.
The Madison City Commission has been meeting weekly on Monday at 5:30 p.m. The ordinance as introduced reflected the current meeting schedule. City Administrator Jameson Berreth indicated commissioners could change that with a motion.
“A city our size usually meets twice a month,” he reported to commissioners.
Commissioner Jeremiah Corbin asked whether commissioners could call for additional meetings if one was needed. City attorney David Jencks said he was unable to cite the statute, but he felt confident in stating that would be possible.
Commissioner Adam Shaw supported meeting twice a month, indicating he was comfortable with meeting in the evening. Dybdahl said he would be comfortable with either evening meetings or with alternating evening and noon meetings. “If the staff recommends we meet at noon, I would support that,” he said.
Commissioner Jerae Wire floated the idea of meeting every other Monday. Berreth said that schedule could be confusing and suggested meeting on either the first and third Monday of each month or the second and fourth Monday.
Dennert asked when the commission would meet if a federal holiday fell on Monday. Jencks advised commissioners to meet on Tuesday as they do now.
Commissioners voted to amend the ordinance to state the Board of Commissioners would meet on the first and third Mondays of each month. Dennert opposed the change. He also opposed the motion to approve the first reading of the resolution which the commissioners approved.
The time of the meetings will be set by resolution.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Approved the consent calendar, which included designating depositories for municipal funds for 2022, designating the Madison Daily Leader as the legal newspaper for 2022, authorizing the mayor to sign the intergovernmental contract with the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, and an agreement with the state Department of Transportation to receive $32,000 in economic assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act to prevent, prepare for and respond to the pandemic.
— Approved hiring Gary Zay to serve as building official/code enforcement officer and Gene Wockenfuss to serve as The Community Center director.
— Approved the second reading of the ordinance to amend the appropriation ordinance for fiscal year 2021. The amendment in the amount of $584,411.75 included: $50,000 for the mayor and commission, primarily to cover the cost of a consultant for the capital improvement plan; $140,000 for the police department, both to accommodate a change in billing for 911 Communications and for payouts for two longtime officers who retired; $90,000 for The Community Center which was over budget; and $170,590.22 for the turn lanes on SD-34.
— Set April 12 as the city’s election date for 2022. The Madison Central School District will be invited to participate in a joint election.