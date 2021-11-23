HOWARD – Horizon Health Care’s Horizon Health Foundation is gearing up to celebrate Giving Tuesday by raising $20,000 in twenty-four hours to help 80 children, ages 0-5, receive free preventative dental care.
Cavities are one of the most common diseases of children in the US. Over 40% of children have cavities by the time they reach kindergarten. About 20.5% of children ages 2-5 have untreated decay, and 50% of children ages 2-5 have never seen a dentist.
In 2018, Horizon piloted a children’s oral health campaign, “Smiles for Miles”, that focused on bringing children ages 0-5 into the dental clinic for a free preventative exam and cleaning. The campaign, now established as an annual program held during October, helps educate parents and children on healthy oral habits. During October 2021, Horizon saw 187 patients ages 0-5.
44% of those patients were new patients and 28% of the children seen had decay identified during the exam.
“Since the program’s conception, we have been able to provide 769 children with a free preventative exam and cleaning,” said Michelle Scholtz, Chief Dental Officer. “Early dental visits can help prevent a child from future oral problems. The Smiles for Miles program puts children on a path toward oral wellness and development by encouraging regular dentist checkups, even at a young age.”
To meet the need of children across South Dakota and ensure they have access to dental care, the Horizon Health Foundation is raising money to support and grow “Smiles for Miles” by participating in South Dakota Gives’ fourth annual Giving Tuesday #ForSouthDakota campaign.
This year’s Giving Tuesday #ForSouthDakota will take place on Nov. 30. It’s a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. For the fourth year, #ForSouthDakota is uniting South Dakotans to celebrate generosity in their state.
The Horizon Health Foundation invites individuals to create “Smiles for Miles” by becoming a VIP sponsor (sponsor a child – gifts of $250+/or $20.83 per month).
All gifts made now through Giving Tuesday will be matched dollar for dollar up to $6,650 because of Delta Dental of South Dakota and Central Electric Cooperative.horizonhealthfoundation.com/smiles, Facebook page (Horizon Health Foundation), or call at 605-772-4553.