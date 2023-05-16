The Lake County Commission approved an agreement for a topography survey of Highway 34’s bypass roadway and heard updates on a potential childcare facility in Madison at its Tuesday meeting.

The agreement with Banner Associates, based out of Sioux Falls, would have the company survey the features of the land around the Highway 34 bypass from the intersection of Washington Avenue South to the intersection of Northwest Second Street, about 2 miles of road. The survey would cost $20,000 total, with 50% of costs to be shared with the City of Madison.