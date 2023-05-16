The Lake County Commission approved an agreement for a topography survey of Highway 34’s bypass roadway and heard updates on a potential childcare facility in Madison at its Tuesday meeting.
The agreement with Banner Associates, based out of Sioux Falls, would have the company survey the features of the land around the Highway 34 bypass from the intersection of Washington Avenue South to the intersection of Northwest Second Street, about 2 miles of road. The survey would cost $20,000 total, with 50% of costs to be shared with the City of Madison.
Currently, Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust is working to secure Congressional Direct Spending grant funding to reconstruct a portion of 10th Street and Highland Avenue, according to a letter from the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The funding would likely not manifest for several years, Gust said.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation would administer grant funds if Lake County was awarded it. But, Joel M. Jundt, state secretary of transportation, conditioned support on Lake County performing surveys, developing construction plans, coordinating utilities, considering the environment and meeting right-of-way needs by the end of this summer.
Gust said this was a “tight” deadline that could be challenging, if not impossible, to meet, but she said this agreement with Banner and further actions could show the SDDOT the county was operating “in good faith” to meet the requirements. Total costs for these requirements could total about $100,000 she said.
In addition, the County Commission also passed a resolution to complete an operating transfer from the county general fund. $200,000 will go to the 911 Communications Fund, $117,131 to the Emergency Management Fund and $5,000 to the Dive Team Funds. These transfers had previously been budgeted for, Gust said.
Brooke Rollag of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation reported on a potential childcare facility to be built in Madison. At the Monday Madison City Commission meeting, a tax-increment financing district (TIF) was approved to help fund the facility. According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, a TIF can help local governments develop their communities by capturing additional tax revenue in a specific area. TIFs can finance infrastructure improvements in a defined geographic area
“One of the ways we want to support them [workforce opportunities] is through childcare,” Rollag said. “It’s our opportunity to really move the needle.”
The Lake County Commission will next have a joint meeting with the Planning Commission on May 30 at 9 a.m. That evening, they will host a town hall to discuss possible county property tax increases at 6 p.m. In addition, Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust will present to the Lake Madison Development Association on June 7 at 6 p.m. on the possible tax increase, and all commissioners said they plan to attend.
In other business:
Aaron Johnson, a Lake County resident, urged the commission to take action on possible carbon dioxide pipeline ordinances. Summit Carbon Solutions plans to build a carbon dioxide pipeline through the region, allowing facilities like Dakota Ethanol to transport carbon dioxide to an underground storage site in North Dakota.
A temporary malt beverage and wine license was approved for the Madison Fire Department for a beer garden during a June 9 bull riding event at Prairie Village.
A joint powers agreement was approved with the South Dakota Department of Transportation for road striping. The cost to stripe 19.5 miles of county roads will total about $10,500, with the county covering about $4,200.
Two letters were acknowledged. One notified the county its Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, while the other informed the Madison City Planning Commission and City Commission that Lake County supported the development of a tax-increment financing district discussed by Brooke Rollag.
Commissioners voted to sign on to a letter informing landowners about the Federal Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, the Federal Conservation Reserve Program and the State Riparian Buffer Strip Program.
John Anderson was appointed as the part-time Veteran Services Officer. Upon approval by the State Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Anderson will serve in the position until Jan. 6, 2025.
A conditional use permit for residents to build an oversized accessory building and a plat were approved.
A maintenance agreement was approved for the Lake County Zoning Office printer for $493.20 per year, or $41.20 per month.
Gust, reporting for Building and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare, reported a landscaping project on courthouse grounds would begin this summer.