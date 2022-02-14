Entrepreneurs are many things. They are contributing, engaged citizens. They are a source of economic innovation. They can also provide a wealth of information through their business, but leaving successful careers to start a new business can be a “Great Adventure.”
For National Entrepreneur Week Feb. 12-19, Dakota State University is hosting a virtual presentation to highlight two of these individuals, Beth Heidemann and Curtis Bentley, who left successful teaching and scientific careers in 2017 to create a business called Go2Science.
Heidemann and Bentley combined their passion for science and youth education to share the wonders of science with students.
Their website says, “We make the scientific process fun for students and easy for teachers.” Through interactive field missions from their mobile headquarters, lesson plans, comics, videos, 3-D artifact printing and service-learning opportunities, the two hope to empower PreK – 2nd-grade teachers and students to make the world a better place, “one curious mind at a time.”
Heidemann is a presidential award-winning teacher. With Go2Science, she uses methods from her 25 years of teaching kindergarten that helped her students achieve the highest literacy and math performance in her district.
Bentley, a paleontologist who has finds in museums across the country, is a co-author on several publications. He is also a lawyer who has worked for the Department of Justice in the Environmental Enforcement Section, helping craft laws in the Maine Legislature to help protect critters and habitats.