City commissioners on Monday approved new charges assessed to Madison utility consumers related to tapping into municipal water mains and the installation of state-of-the-art water meters by city workers.
As an example of new tapping fees, Madison’s commissioners approved a $320 charge for anyone making a 1-inch tap into a 4-inch (4x1) water main.
The list of new tapping charges continued with $345 charged for a 1-inch tap into a 6-inch main (6x1) and $390 charges for a 8x1 tap. The commissioners also agreed to assess $445 for a 10x1 tap and $480 for a 12x1 tap.
The new ordinance included an addition that stated, “All additional sizes are and will be billed at actual cost plus 15%.”
The city will bill all of its labor and service-vehicle expenses at the actual costs assessed during the water main tap projects in half-hour increments.
The commissioners also approved new charges for water meters with the expenses for a ¾-inch meter set at $375 and for a 1-inch meter set at $450. Madison’s water department will bill all additional sizes of water meters at their actual costs plus 15%.
The water meter portion of the ordinance states that the classification for all water meters includes the Itron-brand encoder receiver transmitter (ERT) module. Itron meters are standard utility-grade meters, according to the manufacturing company.
Brad Lawrence, city utility director, said the charges needed updating because the last time they were adjusted was in 2013.
Lawrence added that the amount of the charges depended on the size of the water meter.