Dakota State University’s Virtual Teach Camp returns on June 3.
DSU Teach Camp is a one-day virtual conference with all sessions held via Zoom. It is open to all PK-12 teachers. The event is free, or $40 for participants who would like to receive one graduate credit.
This is the seventh year DSU will be offering the teaching camp. In 2016, through a grant with Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR), the College of Education offered DSU STEAM Camp, a one-day workshop that focused on science, technology, engineering, ar, and mathematics (STEAM) topics.
In 2019 the EPSCoR grant ended, and in 2020, the pandemic altered the ability to host teachers on campus, so for that year they reworked the event into what is now called DSU Teach Camp, according to Dr. Kevin Smith, assistant professor/coordinator for MS in Education Technology.
“The goal of the ‘new’ event was to increase the number of attendees and offer sessions that addressed all areas of teaching instead of only focusing on STEAM,” Smith said.
They are expecting 300-400 attendees this year. There will be 15 presenters, including Kristen Mulder from Sioux Falls Christian; Travis Lape from Harrisburg Public Schools; Erica Boomsma, the 2019 South Dakota Teacher of the Year; Elizabeth Tweedale, the CEO and founder of Cypher Coders; and several more.