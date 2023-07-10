MEMBERS OF local nonprofits Helping Kids Round First, Kids Against Hunger and Then Feed Just One team up Monday morning to load 370,000 meals onto a 40-foot shipping container bound for Sudan. These meals will go toward providing relief for Sudanese refugees who are fleeing violent conflicts throughout the country.
It’s often said that “many hands make light work,” a quote meant to highlight the power of partnership. Moreover, it’s a proclamation that when people work together, incredible things can be achieved.
This was showcased Monday morning in Flandreau, where members from three local nonprofits gathered to pack 370,000 meals for delivery to refugees in Sudan. Representatives from Helping Kids Round First (HKRF), Kids Against Hunger (KAH) and Then Feed Just One (TFJO) collaborated to bring the event to life.
“All of this is one partnership after the other to make it work,” HKRF Founder Craig Severtson said. He explained that these organizations are united under a common cause: providing for those in need.
Since gaining independence in 1956, Sudan has been entrenched in a number of violent conflicts, with the country currently being on the brink of civil war as two rival generals vye for control of the capital, Khartoum.
These conflicts have ravaged the populace, killing and injuring thousands and displacing over a million people. A significant percentage of this refugee population is women and children, who are stranded with no consistent shelter and a severe lack of critical resources like food and water.
Severtson described this endeavor as “one of my most important projects” since starting HKRF in 2009. HKRF began by sending baseball equipment to Nicaragua but has since expanded to providing resources in education, farming and health care as well.
Severtson noted that these meals were originally intended for shipment to Nicaragua, but due to difficulties getting food into the country at this time, the groups elected to pivot the trajectory.
“It’s difficult to get to Nicaragua right now; it’ll get better, but we can’t right now, so we’re taking it to where the needs are,” Severtson said.
He added that the pivot to Sudan was far from random, as HKRF has established contacts in the region, including groups like the Sudanese American Physicians Association (SAPA).
For Monday’s food pack, Severtson was joined by two of his Nicaraguan collaborators, Nadeia Nabhan and Scarlette Gomez. Nabhan serves as HKRF’s executive director in Nicaragua, while Gomez works as a psychologist and speech therapist. Both live in Nicaragua’s capital of Managua.
Together, they have more than 10 years of experience with HKRF, and both voiced their excitement for the organization’s first foray into bringing resources to Africa.
“Help has no borders. If we have the resources, let’s help,” Gomez said, “and that’s exactly what’s happened with all these groups coming together.”
Like the organizations they collaborate with, Gomez and Nabhan are driven by a desire to provide for people in need, not simply those in their home country.
“When you do something you love, it doesn’t feel like work,” Nabhan added.
Scott Parsley, a Madison native and member of KAH, was in attendance. He has collaborated with HKRF for the last seven years, with KAH providing around 100,000 of the meals.
Another 140,000 meals were donated by TFJO, which is based out of LeMars, Iowa. Francis Sievert, whose brother Richard founded the organization, represented them at the pack.
“It’s a big deal no matter where you send this stuff because people are deprived of food and water everywhere,” Sievert said.
The meals themselves include items like rice and vegetable packs, which can feed a family of six with a single bag. Severtson added that the meals have a three-year shelf life, are easy to prepare and are nutrient-rich.
At HKRF’s Flandreau headquarters, the meals were forklifted into a 40-foot shipping container, which will be taken to Omaha, Neb. From there, it will travel by rail to Norfolk, Va., before being loaded onto a container ship for the 47-day journey to Port Sudan in the Horn of Africa.
Severtson said that this shipment is different from others HKRF has been involved with due to the lack of a precise delivery location, as refugee camps constantly shift and move.
“Our contacts will get it through customs, but from there, it will all depend on where the fighting is and where the needs are greatest in the refugee camps,” Severtson said.