Shipping container for Sudan

MEMBERS OF local nonprofits Helping Kids Round First, Kids Against Hunger and Then Feed Just One team up Monday morning to load 370,000 meals onto a 40-foot shipping container bound for Sudan. These meals will go toward providing relief for Sudanese refugees who are fleeing violent conflicts throughout the country.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

It’s often said that “many hands make light work,” a quote meant to highlight the power of partnership. Moreover, it’s a proclamation that when people work together, incredible things can be achieved.

This was showcased Monday morning in Flandreau, where members from three local nonprofits gathered to pack 370,000 meals for delivery to refugees in Sudan. Representatives from Helping Kids Round First (HKRF), Kids Against Hunger (KAH) and Then Feed Just One (TFJO) collaborated to bring the event to life.