James Bame

JAMES BAME (center) receives the Eagle Scout award from his mother Jennifer while his father, Scoutmaster John, and brother Jacob (not pictured) stand in attendance. Bame's Court of Honor ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at St. John Lutheran Church.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Eagle Scout rank is the highest achievement in the Boy Scout program, and one that any scout should feel a deep sense of pride for accomplishing.

James Bame, who is only 16 years old, is the newest member of this exclusive group after earning the rank on Sept. 18 as a part of Madison’s Troop 5.