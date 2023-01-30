JAMES BAME (center) receives the Eagle Scout award from his mother Jennifer while his father, Scoutmaster John, and brother Jacob (not pictured) stand in attendance. Bame's Court of Honor ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at St. John Lutheran Church.
The Eagle Scout rank is the highest achievement in the Boy Scout program, and one that any scout should feel a deep sense of pride for accomplishing.
James Bame, who is only 16 years old, is the newest member of this exclusive group after earning the rank on Sept. 18 as a part of Madison’s Troop 5.
“I’m happy I got it. It was a lot of work,” Bame said, smiling.
Bame was honored with an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Sunday at St. John Lutheran Church, an event filled with family and friends in attendance to congratulate Bame on his years of scouting devotion.
Family was particularly important at the ceremony as Bame’s father John is the Troop 5 scoutmaster.
“This ceremony is a pinnacle in James’ scouting career,” John said in his opening speech. “If you come to any of my scouting campouts, you’ll always hear me say, ‘make memories and don’t be afraid to try new things.’ I’m very proud of James as he has truly made this his motto for the last 10 years in scouting.”
Bame’s trail to Eagle was then laid out by fellow Troop 5 members Carter and Cole Downs, Thomas Fish, Henry and Hannah Meyer, and Nathan and Grant Haselton. The group described Bame’s dedication to the program and his steady ascent through the ranks from Bobcat in 2013 all the way to Eagle.
Along the trail, Bame accumulated 42 merit badges across a variety of subjects like archaeology, geology and space exploration. Bame also repeatedly showed his leadership skills and passion for community involvement through his time as a merit badge counselor at the Lewis and Clark Scout Camp, a position he has held for the last two years.
Bame said that participating in the camp has been one of the major highlights of his scouting journey.
“I really enjoyed camp and making it a good experience for all the kids,” Bame said. “That’s why you’re in scouts, so you can go to camp and do fun things.”
In total, Bame has accrued 54 nights of camping throughout his time with the program.
In addition, Bame has served as a chaplain aide, a senior patrol leader and a member of the Teen Activities Board at the Madison Public Library. In 2021, he participated in the troop’s 50-mile hike through the Black Hills and attended the National Youth Leadership Training at the Lewis and Clark Camp. He achieved the World Conservation Award the following year.
His dedication was also displayed through the many service projects he engaged with, the largest of which was done specifically for his Eagle award. This involved planning, fund-raising and supervising the construction of a GaGa ball pit in Madison’s Lake Herman State Park last July. Bame gathered finances for the project through a presentation to the Madison Rotary Club.
The presentation of the Eagle Scout pins was carried out by Troop 5 committee member Jed Blom, who instructed Bame’s mother Jennifer to pin the award to her son’s uniform. His father then proudly tied the Eagle neckerchief around him. Along with this, the ceremony featured pins for his parents and grandparents.
Bame also received the bronze, gold and silver Eagle Palms for achieving at least 20 additional merit badges on top of the 21 required for the Eagle rank.
Additionally, Bame presented his father with the mentorship pin to thank him for his years of care and assistance.
“It feels as if it was just yesterday James was a Tiger, and now he’s an Eagle,” John said. “Time goes by so fast that before you know it, this little Tiger that I helped with his first derby car goes out and makes a life for himself.”