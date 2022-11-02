Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 2, 2022 Nov 2, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/01/22 00:47 CFS22-07096 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 233RD ST MADISON11/01/22 06:52 CFS22-07097 MVA Report Taken MFD MADISON11/01/22 09:19 CFS22-07098 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON11/01/22 10:14 CFS22-07099 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON11/01/22 12:57 CFS22-07100 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON11/01/22 14:05 CFS22-07102 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD W CENTER ST MADISON11/01/22 15:29 CFS22-07103 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO HWY 34 MADISON11/01/22 15:35 CFS22-07104 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON11/01/22 15:46 CFS22-07105 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON11/01/22 16:20 CFS22-07106 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON11/01/22 16:23 CFS22-07107 Fraud Report Taken LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON11/01/22 16:26 CFS22-07108 Traffic Hazard Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO 457TH AVE RUTLAND11/01/22 16:36 CFS22-07109 Animal Other Handled By GF&P / US F&W S EGAN AVE MADISON11/01/22 19:08 CFS22-07111 Agency Assist Unit Cancelled Enroute LCSO W MAIN ST RAMONA11/01/22 19:19 CFS22-07112 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON11/01/22 20:43 CFS22-07113 Citizen Assist Patient Not Transported EMS N BLANCHE AVE MADISON11/01/22 20:49 CFS22-07114 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 467TH AVE COLMAN11/01/22 21:54 CFS22-07115 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 WINFRED11/01/22 23:21 CFS22-07116 Suspicious Vehicle Citation Issued MPD MADISONTotal Records: 19 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Lake County poised to have first female sheriff Food Pantry: New space, same mission Globetrotters Two more file for ORR school board seats Madison's Zoey Gerry commits to Northwestern for basketball Women Supporting Women strengthens members to help others St. Thomas School to hold its Grand Gala Saturday Vandalism reported at Madison Aquatic Center Park Editorial: Turn around: Respect those you disagree with DSU set to tip off 2022-2023 season Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists