The Howard Tigers picked up their 13th win of the season on Monday with a 58-36 home victory against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.
Kate Connor led the Tigers with 22 points and nine rebounds.
Tana Hoyer chipped in with eight points.
Abby Aslesen scored eight points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out six assists and recorded four steals.
Alivia Bickett scored 10 points for the Raiders. Brooklyn Hageman chipped in with six points. Bailey Hyland had six points and seven rebounds.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 13-3 overall.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 5-9 overall.
CHESTER GIRLS
The Chester girls went 1-1 over the weekend at the Big East Conference Tournament. The Flyers lost the first game to McCook Central/Montrose 55-41 and bounced back to win the second game against Baltic 46-42.
MCM 55, Chester 41
Jacy Wolf led the Flyers with 14 points. Wolf also recorded six steals.
Emmerson Eppard scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds and recorded four steals.
Emery Larson chipped in with eight points.
Chester 46, Baltic 42
Larson led the Flyers with 13 points during their four-point victory against Baltic on Friday. Eppard scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Kaylor Geraets recorded a double-double for the Flyers. The senior guard scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Wolf chipped in with eight points.
PREP BOYS
BASKETBALL
Howard 82, ORR 24
The Howard Tigers picked up their fifth straight win on Monday with an 82-24 victory against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.
Luke and Kolt Koepsell both scored 16 points for the Tigers. Taiden Hoyer reached double figures with 10 points.
Colby Claussen and Carson Hinker both scored nine points.
Caden Hojer led the Raiders with 11 points. Riley Schneider chipped in with eight points.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 9-3 overall. Following the loss, the Raiders are now 1-13 overall.
Chester 41,
Colman-Egan 38
The Chester Flyers got off to a fast start to help them edge Colman-Egan 41-38 in Colman on Monday. The Flyers outscored the Hawks 14-4 in the first quarter. That fast start helped the Flyers pick up the narrow road victory.
Jovi Wolf scored 11 points and grabbed four steals for the Flyers. Brayden Schut scored 11 points and came down with six rebounds. Layke Wold scored 11 points.
Jackson Zwart recorded a double-double for the Hawks. Zwart scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jase Mousel chipped in with nine points.
With the win, the Flyers are now 5-10 overall. Colman-Egan is 4-8 overall.
