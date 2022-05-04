Purchase Access

Whether she was celebrating, netting your proud angler or putting on a Band-Aid and wiping away a few tears, Mom has probably been a part of your fishing and outdoor memories.

To thank her, take Mom out for a fishing adventure this Sunday — for free.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, everyone can enjoy free entrance into all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas this Sunday.

The day also offers free fishing; no fishing licenses are required, but regulations and limits still apply.