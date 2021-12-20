The Miss America Organization and The Miss America Foundation have announced the 2022 scholarship award winner for The Dakota State University and The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences STEM Scholarship. She is Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford.
Bradford will receive an unrestricted cash award of $5,000 and the ability to enroll at DSU in Madison for either an undergraduate degree or a post-graduate degree, for a total scholarship value that could exceed $85,000.
Two DSU faculty members developed a rubric used to determine the winner, who was announced on Dec. 15.
The award was presented by Amy Crissinger, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management. Earlier in the week, Crissinger served on panels to determine winners of other scholarships, including Women in Business, Women in STEM, Social Impact Initiatives, and Equity and Justice.
For the DSU/Beacom STEM Scholarship, the candidates were asked to write a blog, tweet and Instagram post on a question that asked how they advise balancing technology’s advantages with concerns about privacy and safety.
Bradford focused on cyberattacks, writing that “at all levels of society, we must become both defensive and proactive when it comes to this harsh reality.”
She is a finance graduate from Auburn University and plans to pursue a master’s degree at Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management beginning in the fall of 2022. Her career goals are to do strategic and management consulting with a global consulting firm. Her platform for the Miss America competition is “UNPLUG: The Digital Diet Plan.”
“These ladies are impressive. They are doing very impactful things in our communities,” Crissinger said.