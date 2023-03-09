Lego League.jpg

CALEB SONEN (left) and SEAN O'BRIEN work together on their project during the final Lake County 4-H Lego League meeting on Wednesday. The group, which had 55 members, met once per month and encouraged children to build creatively with Legos. 

 Photo by Wren Murphy

For many participants, the final meeting of 4-H’s Lego League is bittersweet.

Lego League, formerly the Brick Builders, is an annual group which meets once per month from October through March where children, under supervision from 4-H staff, build Lego structures. Afterward, each creation is put into a glass case for people to look at before the next meeting.