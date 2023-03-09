CALEB SONEN (left) and SEAN O'BRIEN work together on their project during the final Lake County 4-H Lego League meeting on Wednesday. The group, which had 55 members, met once per month and encouraged children to build creatively with Legos.
For many participants, the final meeting of 4-H’s Lego League is bittersweet.
Lego League, formerly the Brick Builders, is an annual group which meets once per month from October through March where children, under supervision from 4-H staff, build Lego structures. Afterward, each creation is put into a glass case for people to look at before the next meeting.
For the final March meeting, the group was given three options: a maze, a town or a pizza. While the children threw themselves into the activity, enthusiastically putting together their builds and putting them on display, several said they were sad the program was over for the year. This included Riggins Seitz and Milo Werre, two 8-year-olds from the Rutland School District. Both are wrapping up their first year in Lego League and hope to do it again next year.
“I’ll miss it,” Seitz said.
Stephanie Hansen, 11, has been attending Lego League for almost three years, and she said she enjoys the challenges the Lego League gives her. The staff push participants to build the best creation they can, she said.
“My mom decided to have us do something for a change, so we decided to do Legos,” Hansen said. “Me and my family like to play with Legos. Mainly it’s something to get away from other things.”
Each meeting, which typically runs from 3:30-5 p.m., starts with an activity like coloring and a snack. Lego League has a total of 55 children from all four school districts in the county – Madison, Chester, Oldham-Ramona and Rutland – so they have the activity to keep children occupied until every group member can attend.
While there is a competitive Lego League, which has state and national competitions, the Lake County 4-H Lego League does not participate in competitions.
Jen Hayford, the county’s 4-H adviser, started coordinating the group last year after the volunteer who supervised previously, Heather Lee, stepped back. Lee is in charge of the robotics and aviation club, which meets year-round.
Lee said both the robotics and aviation club and the current Lego League started about 12 or 13 years ago. The Brick Builders’ founder was a mom whose child loved Legos and wanted to share that passion with others, Lee said. After the founder stepped down, Lee took over due to her own love of Legos.
“I am a Lego freak,” Lee said. “You get these kindergarteners playing with Legos and you try, ‘Oh, we’re going to build an animal today,’ and they say, ‘I’m going to build a snake.’ And the next year it’s amazing, the changes with what they do. And you see the older kids and how they learn to get those little blocks manipulated into something amazing without any instructions.”
Some children transition from the Lego League into the robotics and aviation club. Lee said she works hard to keep it “kid-driven,” focusing on activities that bring out the children’s passions and get them interested in both fields.
The next robotics and aviation club meeting is Monday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the 4-H grounds. Lee said anyone is welcome to visit and test out the club before registering officially.
Lego League gives children a time to let out energy, focus on a project and build something they can be proud of, Hayford said. Working with Legos gives children skills they can carry on throughout their other activities.
“It teaches them working together, because a lot of times they work as a team, building creativity, and as they get into the robotics, technology and being able to create programming,” Hayford said.