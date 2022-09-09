Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
09/08/22 07:15 CFS22-05780 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO
09/08/22 07:32 CFS22-05781 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO
09/08/22 07:51 CFS22-05782 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER
09/08/22 08:21 CFS22-05783 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 CHESTER
09/08/22 08:50 CFS22-05784 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 CHESTER
09/08/22 09:11 CFS22-05785 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
09/08/22 09:59 CFS22-05786 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
09/08/22 10:01 CFS22-05787 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON
09/08/22 10:09 CFS22-05788 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
09/08/22 11:36 CFS22-05789 Animal Other Unable to Locate LCSO 457TH AVE MADISON
09/08/22 12:18 CFS22-05790 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO HWY 19
09/08/22 12:32 CFS22-05791 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 238TH ST MADISON
09/08/22 12:41 CFS22-05792 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy 237TH ST MADISON
09/08/22 12:53 CFS22-05793 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON
09/08/22 13:34 CFS22-05794 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
09/08/22 14:27 CFS22-05795 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy 3rd Ave Brookings
09/08/22 14:33 CFS22-05796 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
09/08/22 15:14 CFS22-05797 911 Open Line Unable to Locate 43.849965, -96.98906
09/08/22 15:38 CFS22-05798 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 1ST AVE CHESTER
09/08/22 15:58 CFS22-05799 Vandalism Report Taken LCSO 4TH ST CHESTER
09/08/22 17:17 CFS22-05801 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS E CENTER ST MADISON
09/08/22 17:34 CFS22-05802 Custody Dispute Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON
09/08/22 18:24 CFS22-05803 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD WEST AVE N MADISON
09/08/22 19:05 CFS22-05804 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / N PRAIRIE AVE MADISON
09/08/22 19:39 CFS22-05805 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 221ST ST NUNDA
09/08/22 20:52 CFS22-05806 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N DIVISION AVE MADISON
09/08/22 21:14 CFS22-05807 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO W MAIN ST RAMONA
09/08/22 22:44 CFS22-05808 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
09/08/22 23:08 CFS22-05809 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 29
