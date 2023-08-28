Prairie Village’s 60th Steam Threshing Jamboree wrapped up on Sunday, attracting guests from across the region and filling the campground to capacity.
With dozens of activities to participate in from Thursday to Sunday, families are never left wanting for things to do during the Jamboree, and for many families, coming to Prairie Village to see the parades, trains and demonstrations has become a beloved tradition.
Kevin Uthe comes to Prairie Village with his grandson, Austin Jasper, every year. The 2023 Jamboree was the 11th year of the tradition; the only one they missed was in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally, Uthe started bringing his grandson to Prairie Village to encourage his love of tractors. As a child, Austin showed an interest in them, and Uthe, who grew up on the farm, wanted to keep that passion strong. Prairie Village was one way to do it, and it also gave them quality time together. Last year, Austin was even able to drive a tractor in the parades.
“It’s just been a Grandpa and Austin day. That’s what it is. It’s fun for both of us,” Uthe said.
Austin said his favorite part of the Prairie Village tradition is getting to see his grandfather, picking out souvenirs to remember the trip and eating South Dakota State University ice cream.
“Me and my grandpa have been coming here since I was around this big,” Austin said, gesturing toward his knee. “Our tradition is we go to the flea market, we do the train, we do SDSU ice cream.”
Another family, the Millers, also comes to Prairie Village as part of a tradition. Amanda Miller brings her eight children to the Jamboree when her parents come to Prairie Village to camp.
“We usually come every year. It’s a tradition my mom and dad have started. They come, they camp and we come for the day,” Amanda said.
Amanda’s children are big fans of the tractor pull, but Amanda said her favorite part is keeping up the tradition.
“I remember it when I was young and want to show them what it’s all about,” she said.
Micheal Pesicka Sr. has been coming to Prairie Village for the past eight years to show his antique water pumps, which he previously used in a car wash. For almost 50 years, Pesicka was in the pumping business, and he built the pump he shows at Prairie Village. He constructed it out of different parts and motors from different time periods.
He shows the pump at the Prairie Village Jamboree and in Granite, Iowa. For Pesicka, showing the pump connects him to his history, as well as the history of his family, and it allows him to bring out the machine for other people to enjoy.
“A lot of people get quite a kick out of seeing it. A lot of people say, ‘I’ve never seen anything like it,’ and I’m like, ‘It’s the only one! I built it',” Pesicka said.