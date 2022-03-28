The Dakota State University Foundation has a few fun April Fools tricks up their sleeves for DSUnite, formerly known as the DSU Gala, its annual scholarship fund-raising event, on Friday in Sioux Falls.
This year’s event is a less formal twist on this Trojan tradition. There will be appetizers and small bites served, places to sit, a signature DSU drink, photo booth and more. Attendees are asked to come as they are whether that be DSU gear or cocktail attire.
“Each year we need well over $1 million for scholarships, and we’re looking to raise $250,000 through DSUnite,” said Sami Zoss, executive director for constituent services and engagement.
A silent auction began last Friday at dsu.edu/dsunite. There are a variety of items up for auction including golf packages, DSU apparel, Chicago Cubs tickets, artwork, Black Hills cabins and more.
There will be raffle tickets available for purchase through the silent auction for a Kate Spade purse, DSU bean bag boards and a push lawn mower. The silent auction ends at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Alumni Kazzi Foster-Teel, ’00, and Hans Verhoeven, ’19, will be emcees for the evening. A live auction will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. Some of the live auction items are trips to Florida, Las Vegas and Wisconsin Dells, a trip to the Masters and dinner with DSU President José-Marie Griffiths.