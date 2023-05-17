CHRISTINA BLESSINGER, the Lake County Museum's program coordinator, plays Oregon Trail at a museum display on Wednesday. In June, the museum will open a new technology exhibit featuring personal computers, cellphones and gaming consoles.
The Lake County Museum will open two new exhibits in June followed by several in the fall, marking a busy period for both staff and volunteers.
The first exhibit, titled “Forty Years of the Personal Computer,” will stage its opening on June 15 from 6-7 p.m. The exhibit will feature computers, game consoles and cellular phones from the 1980s to the 2000s, including the 1998 iMac G3 personal computer, a Commodore 64 gaming system and a 1983 Motorola DynaTAC 8000X and the world’s first commercially available cell phone, among many others. Also on display will be some of the museum’s collection of typewriters and cellphones.
“It will tell the story of technology from very, very early on,” said Christina Blessinger, the museum’s program coordinator.
The exhibit opening will feature refreshments, a 1980s-themed photography backdrop and the opportunity to play on retro gaming consoles like the Atari. People who contributed to the exhibit will also speak.
Adam and Brady Zimmel as well as the Dakota State University Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences donated many of the items which will be on display.
In their collectors’ statement, the Zimmels stated they hoped the displays would show the value of saving items from the past and the rapid pace of technological development. The Zimmels have collected this type of technology since they were children.
Though the computer exhibit’s opening will cater mostly to adults, Blessinger said, a children’s event is in the works for later in the summer.
The computer exhibit will be placed where there’s currently a display of antique guns.
“We’re kind of hoping this [layout] will tell a story, kind of like a timeline. The settlements of Lake County, then the early City of Madison and then the university. So, those guns will be moved from where they are to where they are periodically, timeline-wise,” Blessinger said. “People love to see those on display, so they’ll still be out, but not right there.”
The next exhibit will open later in June, though a date has not been set, Blessinger said. The exhibit will feature Eugene Vidal, a Madison-born commercial aviation pioneer, Olympic athlete and inventor. Vidal was friends with Amelia Earhart and worked with President Franklin Roosevelt’s administration as the director of the Bureau of Air Commerce, which later became the Federal Aviation Administration.
Blessinger said the exhibit will mostly focus on his military and aviation career. The opening will focus on hands-on activities for children.
After these summer openings, the Lake County Museum will see two exhibits come to fruition in the fall. One will feature General William H.H. Beadle. Details about the other exhibit will be announced officially at the museum’s ice cream social, which will take place on June 26 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
“We’ve planned a lot. We’re already planning into 2025 because we kept saying, ‘Oh, we should do this fun stuff,’ and then we realized that our calendar is simply getting too full. We had to push things out,” Blessinger said. “That’s a good problem to have, and we want to do the programs and exhibits we have planned really well. We want to give our focus to those and make sure we’re doing them justice.”