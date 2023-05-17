Computer Exhibit.jpg

CHRISTINA BLESSINGER, the Lake County Museum's program coordinator, plays Oregon Trail at a museum display on Wednesday. In June, the museum will open a new technology exhibit featuring personal computers, cellphones and gaming consoles.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Lake County Museum will open two new exhibits in June followed by several in the fall, marking a busy period for both staff and volunteers.

The first exhibit, titled “Forty Years of the Personal Computer,” will stage its opening on June 15 from 6-7 p.m. The exhibit will feature computers, game consoles and cellular phones from the 1980s to the 2000s, including the 1998 iMac G3 personal computer, a Commodore 64 gaming system and a 1983 Motorola DynaTAC 8000X and the world’s first commercially available cell phone, among many others. Also on display will be some of the museum’s collection of typewriters and cellphones.