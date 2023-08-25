AQUATICS COORDINATOR Alyson Black (left) and Community Center Director Amy Sad are happy to announce a successful season at the Madison Aquatic Center has just wrapped up. While the summer may be coming to a close, residents have plenty of swimming opportunities during the offseason, with open-swim hours expanding after Labor Day weekend.
Since its triumphant return from the Covid-19 Pandemic and other interruptions, the Madison Aquatic Center (MAC) has reestablished itself as one of the city's community staples. This summer was full of fun for residents of all ages, and with the MAC celebrating its final day last Sunday, Community Center Director Amy Sad and Aquatic Coordinator Alyson Black are already looking forward to the continued success of the pool.
"I thought the summer went really well," Black said. "It was cool for me to see it beginning to end how everything was run."
Black joined the Community Center back in September, so this was her first year of managing the MAC's staff and organizing events. She described it as a wonderful learning experience, one that she hopes to build momentum from for subsequent seasons.
Sad, who joined the MAC shortly before the 2022 season, echoed this sentiment, saying: "I think she's learned a lot and had a lot of opportunities for growth. For me, it was very good to have her on board, and I was really thankful for that."
Along with Black, Sad praised the dedication of the entire MAC "family" from its 26 lifeguards, to its food service relationship with Dakota State University's Sodexo and all the rest.
The pair also thanked the continued commitment of Madison's City workers like City Administrator Jameson Berreth and Brandon Rogers, the latter of which Black described as "the backbone of the MAC" for his full-time maintenance work at the center.
"We couldn't have asked for a better team," Sad added.
Sad explained that having such a passionate group behind her resulted in a "much smoother" season than her previous year, a development for allowed for additional events and activities like the MAC's Family Nights.
"It was just so fun; we got to add in the floaties, and parents got a chance to really swim with their kids," Black commented.
The Family Nights every Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m., with the evening hours permitting families with later work schedules to still enjoy some fun at the pool with their children.
"Families need that time together, so giving them that opportunity to connect and spend time together is so important," Sad noted. "Family Nights are here to stay."
On top of the introduction of Family Nights, this summer featured the MAC's first-ever Lifeguard Appreciation Day, which served as intimate moment of thanks for "the amazing" staff that ensures the MAC is safe place for all who attend.
This was also the first year of the MAC being free to use for DSU students, with their athletics programs like football and volleyball utilizing the facility for team-building activities or pure recreation. Moreover, the MAC hosted the employee party for the City of Madison, further cementing their already strong relationship.
"It's just cool to see all the different areas in town that come together at our facility," Black added. "It makes it that much more special."
For both Sad and Black, continuing to build MAC's status as a community hub for all of Madison to enjoy is central to their goals moving forward. While it's a bit too early to reveal anything major, the pair is promising even more improvements and events for next year's season.
For those looking for some aquatic fun during the offseason, the Community Center will be expanding its open-swim hours after Labor Day weekend. During the week, the pool will be open from 4-8 p.m., and on Saturday from 1-6 p.m. Additionally, swim lessons will remain at the Community Center, with registration for the upcoming session opening on October 7.