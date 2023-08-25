Aly & Amy

AQUATICS COORDINATOR Alyson Black (left) and Community Center Director Amy Sad are happy to announce a successful season at the Madison Aquatic Center has just wrapped up. While the summer may be coming to a close, residents have plenty of swimming opportunities during the offseason, with open-swim hours expanding after Labor Day weekend.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Since its triumphant return from the Covid-19 Pandemic and other interruptions, the Madison Aquatic Center (MAC) has reestablished itself as one of the city's community staples. This summer was full of fun for residents of all ages, and with the MAC celebrating its final day last Sunday, Community Center Director Amy Sad and Aquatic Coordinator Alyson Black are already looking forward to the continued success of the pool.

"I thought the summer went really well," Black said. "It was cool for me to see it beginning to end how everything was run."