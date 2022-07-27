Organizers of Village Creek Days in Chester this weekend have two key messages. First, this is not the Chester Street Dance. Second, this is a family-friendly weekend of fun.
“In the past, there was a hometown party, a picnic and parade event,” said Holly Anderson-Hintz, one of the organizers. “Everybody keeps talking about how much fun it was.”
Since the Chester Street Dance, sponsored by the Chester Volunteer Fire Department, was not resurrected following the pandemic, a group of community members decided to plan an event similar to the one people remember. “Family-friendly” is the group’s mantra.
“We want it to be a community thing,” Anderson-Hintz said.
With that in mind, they have planned a variety of activities, beginning with the Shotgun Start Golf Tournament on Friday.
The tournament, to be held in Colman, is the only activity which required registration and is sold out.
Organizers see this as a good sign. The weather forecast is also hopeful.
“The weather looks great, so we should have a wonderful time,” Anderson-Hintz said.
Following the golf tournament on Friday, a pork loin feed is being held between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 605 Meats. That will be followed by music in the streets.
Anderson-Hintz said Pinnacle Productions, a Sioux Falls DJ, will provide a wide range of music between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Chester’s Main Street, though she admits it’s not called Main Street on the map.
The goal is to set a festive tone for the weekend. Snake Eyes Casino obtained a temporary special malt beverage and South Dakota wine license from the Lake County Commission and will be selling those beverages.
In making application for the special license, Melissa Dougan indicated only adults 30 or older will be selling alcohol. She also said an ID would be checked for everyone who attempts to purchase alcoholic beverages.
“We will give a special color wrist band and only people with our wristbands will be allowed to purchase from us,” Dougan indicated in writing. A designated area will be set up outside Snake Eyes Casino for beverage sales.
On Saturday, there will be a parade at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street, followed by a craft and vendor fair at the Chester Fire Hall. Anderson-Hintz said 18 vendors and crafters have signed up for the fair, which is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Four blocks will be cordoned off for the afternoon. Beginning at noon, food trucks will be on site. A bean bag tournament, volleyball tournament and kids pedal pull are all scheduled to begin at noon along that stretch of street.
“For everything except the golf tournament, they can just show up and sign up that day,” Anderson-Hintz said. However, if those interested in participating want to send organizers an email in advance, that is welcome as well.
A kiddie carnival, including a bouncy house and dunk tank, will begin at 1 p.m.
Cardboard Saints, a Sioux Falls band, will take the stage at 8 p.m.
In describing this, Anderson-Hintz emphasized this event will not be like the Chester Street Dance people remember. No camping will be allowed, and a private security company has been hired to ensure there is no underage drinking.
“We will break around 10 and have a big fireworks show,” Anderson-Hintz indicated. Organizers hope families will take their children home after the fireworks.
“After the fireworks, there will be more of an adult thing,” she said.
The three-day event will culminate on Sunday with breakfast at the café and an interdenominational church service in the park at 11 a.m. At noon, a show and shine car show will be held. This will be accompanied by a brat and burger feed organized by 605 Meats and a Bloody Mary bar organized by Hef’s Bar and Grille.
“Any money we raise is going toward helping people in the community,” Anderson-Hintz said. The assistance may be in the form of helping individuals in need or in the form of scholarships. Those details have not been ironed out.