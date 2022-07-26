Heartland Consumers Power District unveiled a new company name and logo at its annual Summer Conference on Tuesday. The company will now be known as Heartland Energy.
The change came as Heartland Energy looked to update its branding, which led to a desire to simplify its name.
“While we remain a consumers power district in function, the name itself doesn’t resonate with people,” said Heartland Energy CEO Russell Olson. “Energy is an all-encompassing term that better reflects who we are as a company.”
Heartland Energy engaged the services of Lawrence & Schiller to assist with the re-branding process. L&S conducted focus groups with employees, board members and customers to collect input on the new name and brand identity.
Varying name options were presented to the groups with consensus that Heartland Energy was the most forward looking and focused option.
“Energy reflects all the different types of power in our portfolio,” said Olson.
A common theme, particularly from customers, during the focus groups was that Heartland Energy was more than a power provider. It serves as a partner to customers to help its communities grow and thrive.
“Providing reliable, affordable electricity is at the core of our operations, but we’re doing that with a greater purpose in mind,” said Heartland Energy Chief Communications Officer Ann Hyland.
The tagline Power with Purpose encompasses all the extra things Heartland Energy does for its communities.
“Re-branding was a necessary step to show as a company we are moving forward,” added Hyland. “The electric utility industry is constantly changing, and we are staying on top of those changes.”
The announcement was made at Heartland Energy’s Summer Conference, an annual event designed to provide tools and resources to help customer communities.
Special guest speakers at this year’s conference included Joy Ditto, CEO of American Public Power Association, the national trade association advocating for the 2,000 locally owned and operated public power utilities across the United States.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also spoke at the conference, touting Heartland Energy’s partnership with the state of South Dakota to promote development.
Brent Christensen of Christensen Communications in Madelia, Minn., offered advice on marketing rural communities.
Heartland Energy provides wholesale power to public power communities across South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. Based in Madison, Heartland Energy also provides a suite of customer service programs including economic development, energy efficiency, cybersecurity and more.