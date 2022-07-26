Purchase Access

Heartland Consumers Power District unveiled a new company name and logo at its annual Summer Conference on Tuesday. The company will now be known as Heartland Energy.

The change came as Heartland Energy looked to update its branding, which led to a desire to simplify its name.