Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 7, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/06/22 00:07 CFS22-07207 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SE 1ST ST MADISON11/06/22 01:58 CFS22-07208 Medical Patient Transported MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/06/22 01:08 CFS22-07209 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.006283, -97.1254811/06/22 02:02 CFS22-07210 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO 460TH AVE11/06/22 02:15 CFS22-07211 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON11/06/22 08:38 CFS22-07212 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON11/06/22 10:28 CFS22-07213 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON11/06/22 11:31 CFS22-07214 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON11/06/22 11:43 CFS22-07215 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD LAURA LEE CT MADISON11/06/22 12:06 CFS22-07216 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment LCSO 230TH ST RUTLAND11/06/22 12:15 CFS22-07217 911 Hang Up Referred to Partner Agency 44.152755, -96.8639811/06/22 12:56 CFS22-07218 Suspicious Activity Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 453RD AVE RAMONA11/06/22 15:02 CFS22-07220 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N SUMMIT AVE MADISON11/06/22 16:23 CFS22-07221 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 241ST ST MADISON11/06/22 16:30 CFS22-07222 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON11/06/22 18:26 CFS22-07223 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 451ST AVE MADISON11/06/22 20:32 CFS22-07224 Fire Completed/Settled by Phone 455TH AVE MADISON11/06/22 20:34 CFS22-07225 Medical Diabetic Patient Transported EMS 459TH AVE CHESTER11/06/22 20:44 CFS22-07226 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 19