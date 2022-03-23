Purchase Access

The Madison Public Works Department announced that a street closure will occur on Monday from approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Due to sewer main repairs, the closure will include S.W. 2nd St. from Liberty to Josephine and S. Union Ave. from S.W. 1st to S.W. 3rd streets.

Water and sewer will remain operational unless residents have been contacted by the Madison Water Department in person.

The public is urged to avoid the area if possible.