Garet Wicks called the Country Swingers meeting to order on June 5 at 1 p.m. starting with flag pledges. Cooper Bergheim did roll call with the topic of “what you are doing this summer?” There were 9 members in attendance and 6 parents. Colton Wicks read the secretary and treasurer reports.
Topics discussed during the meeting were Achievement Day royalty candidates with Faith Hale and Garet Wicks being nominated to represent the Country Swingers; and reminders for members to order T-shirts, complete the Livestock Integrity Pledge form, enter Purebred papers and YQCA papers for showing at Achievement Days.
It was also mentioned that DNA samples are needed for showing market animals at the State Fair this year.
The Country Swingers will be working the concession stand at Achievement Days on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also, club members will sign up to help serve the burger feed on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
For those planning to attend the Jackpot Show on July 9, entries need to be submitted by July 8.
The club is planning to serve the Gathering with the Country Cousins club on July 11.
The club discussed painting bleachers, but at this time no one could commit to helping. Livestock judging opportunities were shared with club members for those who might be interested in attending.
The next Country Swingers meeting is scheduled for July 10 at 1 p.m. at the Extension Center. The meeting was adjourned.
After the meeting, club members applied their names, hooks and wires to prepared wood pieces to complete a static project that can be submitted or used during Achievement Days and the State Fair.