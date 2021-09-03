The Lake County Commission will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Commission Room on the first floor of the Lake County Courthouse.
On the agenda:
Meet with Auditor Paula Barrick and then Treasurer Deb Walburg for personnel matters.
Meet with Nels Nelson, Highway Superintendent, re:
• Public Meeting / Open House for Lake County Transportation Plan on September 30, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
• RAIF Meeting with Townships on September 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
• Personnel
•Utility Occupancy Application and Permit #21-09 (Lewis & Clark Regional Water System) and #21-10 (Sioux Valley Energy)
• 2022 BIG PE Grant Award – Structure 40-200-185
• Pavement Marking Study
• DOT Agreement PH00SW (118) PCN 07CG
9:20 – Budget Discussion/Adoption of Provisional Budget
9:30 — Public Auction of Surplus Property Acquired by Tax Deed:
Kody Keefer, Emergency Manager, re: POD Consultant Contract with SD DOH and 2022 Local Emergency Management Performance Grant (LEMPG) Sub-Recipient Agreement
10:00 — Second Reading of Ordinance #21-77: An Ordinance Entitled, an Ordinance Amending #06- 44, An Ordinance Establishing Comprehensive Zoning Regulations for Lake County, South Dakota, and Providing for the Administration, Enforcement, and All Amendments Thereto, In Accordance with the Provisions of Chapter 11-2, 1967 SDCL, and Amendments Thereof, and for the Repeal of All Resolutions and Ordinances in Conflict Therewith
Public Hearing and Second Reading of Ordinance #21-78: An Ordinance Creating Licensing Provisions for Cannabis Establishments.
DISCUSSION ITEMS: VSO Position
REPORTS RECEIVED: Auditor’s Account with Treasurer
TRAVEL REQUESTS: Sarina Talich to attend Jail Policy Training at Pierre, 9/22-23, 2021. Stephanie Ryan to attend NICS Training at Sioux Falls, 9/15/21. Micah Hofman and David Hare to attend Safety Benefits Conf at Pierre, 11/3-4, 2021. Shelli Gust to attend North Central Regional Local Roads Conf at Sioux Falls, 10/19-21, 2021 and Axon Accelerate Conf at Phoenix, AZ, 11/1-4, 2021. Michelle Uhrig to attend SD County Convention at Rapid City, 9/12-14, 2021.
PUBLIC NOTICES:
September 9, 2021: County Officials Informational RAIF Meeting with Township Officials, 6:00 p.m., Commission Room
September 13-14, 2021: SDACC County Convention, Rapid City, SD
September 21, 2021: County Commission Meeting, 9:00 a.m., Commission Room September 21, 2021: First District Government Meeting – Meet the District, 6:00 p.m., 4-H Center September 30, 2021: Public Meeting / Open House for Lake County Transportation Plan, 6:00 p.m., Commission Room.