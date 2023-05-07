According to caregiverssd.org, more than a third of Americans will at some point become a family caregiver. Taking on this responsibility for an ailing loved one can be scary, yet resources are available to help mitigate the emotional, physical and financial stress that accompany this role.
CAREgivers by Sioux Falls’ Active Generations is one such service and is a free support network for new and experienced caregivers.
“The CAREgiver outreach program is based in Sioux Falls out of Active Generations, but it’s also a statewide program,” Active Generations Caregivers Director Carmen Spurling explained. “It’s a grant from the state of South Dakota to provide education and resources to caregivers across the state.”
On May 18, Active Generations will host an outreach event at Madison’s Dakota Prairie Playhouse where visitors can learn about the programs they offer. The event will also feature a panel discussion with Active Generations staff as well as testimonials from caregivers who’ve received their services.
“My job is to connect people to what might be available in their area, whether that’s in-home services, facility care, support groups, community centers or whatever it is they’re needing,” Spurling said. “We try to find what they need in their area and show them support, so they don’t feel alone.”
Along with this, they provide adult day services, family care planning sessions, community resource referrals and more. They also offer a variety of educational programs such as classes for managing stress and how to better navigate the health-care system.
“People don’t often identify themselves as caregivers; they think they’re just doing what they’re supposed to do,” Spurling noted, “but they don’t always realize that if they were to stop doing that, the person they’re caring for would need a nursing home level of care.”
Spurling added that another part of her job is reminding caregivers that their needs are also important, and that it’s OK to ask for help.
“It’s no different than flight attendants telling you to put on your own mask first,” she said. “You have to take care of yourself to take care of somebody else.”
This is Active Generations’ 55th year of existence, and they have offered this program since 2015 when they initially contracted their grant with the state. They hosted their first event in Madison in 2019, which Spurling said was spearheaded by local caregivers Diane Spilde, Diane Braskamp and Barb Tornow.
“They found us through word of mouth and reached out and said, ‘hey, would you mind coming and doing a presentation for us’?” Spurling said.
She added that these women had been caregivers for some time but never knew of the resources available.
The event has grown each year since its launch, and Spurling said that its success wouldn’t have been possible without the passion of Spilde, Braskamp and Tornow, all of whom are still active supporters of the program.
Spurling has held her position at Active Generations for nearly five years, having previously served as the regional manager for the Long-Term Services and Supports division of the Department of Human Services for almost eight years.
Spurling said that she was inspired to take this career path after watching her aunt care for her grandmother throughout her childhood.
“My aunt is a single woman, and she took care of my grandma for 40-plus years after my grandpa died,” she said.
Like Spilde, Braskamp and Tornow, Spurling’s aunt wasn’t aware of the resources available to assist her, which led to her taking all of the duties of care upon herself. Following this experience, Spurling was driven to provide support systems for caregivers like her aunt, something that she’d never had.
“I think it’s encouraging and empowering for people to know that they don’t have to do this alone, even if they don’t have family around,” Spurling said. “We’re a community who care and a community that wants the people who live in it to be thriving and to have the best quality of life they possibly can.”