Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

11/09/21 05:12 CFS21-07430 Fire Structure Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD MAIN ST WINFRED

11/09/21 06:36 CFS21-07431 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

11/09/21 07:41 CFS21-07433 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

11/09/21 07:57 CFS21-07434 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

11/09/21 08:14 CFS21-07435 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

11/09/21 09:41 CFS21-07436 Fire Event Cancelled CFD 461ST AVE WENTWORTH

11/09/21 10:03 CFS21-07439 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control MPD NE 1ST ST

11/09/21 10:43 CFS21-07437 911 Open Line Referred to Partner Agency 44.170886, -96.866262

11/09/21 10:56 CFS21-07438 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

11/09/21 11:32 CFS21-07440 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

11/09/21 11:54 CFS21-07441 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 5TH ST WENTWORTH

11/09/21 12:15 CFS21-07442 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

11/09/21 14:24 CFS21-07443 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

11/09/21 15:27 CFS21-07444 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34

11/09/21 15:31 CFS21-07445 Suspicious Vehicle N DAKOTA AVE WENTWORTH

11/09/21 16:19 CFS21-07446 Traffic Hazard Handled By Public Works / Street / NW 2ND ST MADISON

11/09/21 16:33 CFS21-07447 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

11/09/21 16:52 CFS21-07448 Alarm Fire False Alarm 242ND ST MADISON

11/09/21 17:15 CFS21-07449 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment RFD US HWY 81

11/09/21 18:38 CFS21-07451 Mental MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

11/09/21 19:15 CFS21-07452 Mental Referred to Partner Agency 43.978808, -96.956191

11/09/21 19:17 CFS21-07453 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

11/09/21 19:36 CFS21-07454 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone NE 9TH ST MADISON

11/09/21 19:38 CFS21-07455 Alarm Fire False Alarm MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

11/09/21 19:48 CFS21-07456 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

11/09/21 21:07 CFS21-07457 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

11/09/21 21:39 CFS21-07458 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SOUTH SPAWN CIR CHESTER

11/09/21 23:02 CFS21-07459 Mental MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

Total Records: 28